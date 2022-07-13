ELKTON — A judge has reversed the Cecil County Council’s 2021 approval of heavy industrial activity along approximately 83 acres of land on West Old Philadelphia Road, west of Charlestown, according to a written memorandum opinion and order released Friday in a Cecil County Circuit Court civil case filed by the Town of Charlestown.
Retired Visiting Kent County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Paul M. Bowman opined in his written decision that the County Council “arbitrarily and capriciously” granted the piecemeal rezoning of the properties in question in April 2021.
In addition, the judge concluded that the County Council did not publish a timely notice of an April, 6, 2021 public meeting in which the rezoning-request matter appeared on the agenda. Under county procedure, such notices must be published, or advertised, at least 15 days before the public meeting.
“This is a good day for Charlestown, the preservation of its heritage, the quality of life for its residents and the (Chesapeake) Bay,” Karl H. Fockler, president of the Charlestown Board of Commissioners, summarized late Friday afternoon, shortly after Bowman issued his written decision.
The ruling rendered by Bowman is the latest development in a case that dates back to January 2021 — when York Building Products Corporation, Inc., Principio Iron Company and Mason Dixon Sand and Gravel Company of Pennsylvania filed applications to rezone the land in question from Suburban Transition (ST) with mineral extraction to Heavy Industrial (M2) with mineral extraction.
Representatives of those companies maintained that the land should be rezoned from ST to M2 because a mistake had been made in the 2011 Comprehensive Zoning Plan.
After an April 6, 2021 public hearing addressing the matter, the Cecil County Council unanimously approved the rezoning applications on April 27, 2021.
That led to the Town of Charlestown appealing the county government’s approval of the rezoning applications in Cecil County Circuit Court, which, in turn, resulted in an April 19 courtroom hearing presided over by Bowman. Charlestown’s attorneys argued that the County Council failed to show that a mistake had been made in the 2011 Comprehensive Zoning Plan.
Based on the written opinion entered into the record on Friday, the judge agreed with the Town of Charlestown.
“There is nothing left for this Court to consider other than a bald assertion that a mistake was made. In the analysis of the paltry evidence purportedly in support of the finding of a mistake, the Court finds the County Council, at best, made a showing of some philosophical mistake as opposed to a mistake in fact. The Applicants and County Council may be unhappy with the zoning of the 2011 Comprehensive Plan, but they did not meet their burden of proof to show a mistake in the Plan,” Bowman explains in one section of his written opinion.
The judge later opines in his written decision, “Additionally, there is insufficient factual support offered for a finding of mistake in the 2011 Comprehensive Plan. Without such showing of mistake by substantial and probative facts, the presumption of correctness of the 2011 Comprehensive Plan must be undisturbed. The County arbitrarily and capriciously granted the piecemeal rezoning of the properties without substantial evidence in the record. Accordingly, the decision of the County Council granting the application for rezoning are hereby reversed.”
In the written opinion, Bowman describes the county council’s position that a mistake had been made in the 2011 Comprehensive Zoning Plan as “devoid of facts.” The judge then uses the word “weak” to describe oral arguments made to support that stance.
Back in 2021, according to Cecil Whig archives, the county planning commission had recommended approval of the rezoning change from ST to M2 because the areas in question are part of the comprehensive plan’s mineral extraction zone. The commission contended that the ST zoning would have allowed for residential areas to be built. Moreover, those county government representatives maintained mining already was occurring and that the building of residential areas shouldn’t be allowed because the area lacked the characteristics that define a residential area.
The county council followed the guidance of the county planning commission and later rezoned the 83.4 acres, which consisted of eight different properties under two different rezoning requests.
During a council meeting on April 8, 2021 — 19 days before the land was rezoned — many Cecil County residents, mainly from Charlestown, expressed opposition to the proposed rezoning. Approximately 325 residents had signed a petition against the rezoning, citing concerns about impacts on water quality due to increased runoff and the factory harming the historic character of Charlestown. Town residents maintained that the suburban transition, or ST, zoning offers an important buffer zone between the town and industrial activity along Route 40.
