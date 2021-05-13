BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore judge has granted a new trial to a man who has been tried four times for murder in the shooting death of a security guard.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Circuit Judge Sylvester Cox granted a new trial to Keith Davis Jr. in an order Thursday.
Public defender Deborah Katz Levi asked for a new trial after the state’s highest court ruled last year that a judge must, if an attorney requests, ask prospective jurors about legal concepts including the defendant’s right not to testify and the presumption of innocence. Levi argued she wasn’t permitted to ask such questions.
Davis has maintained his innocence through four murder trials. He’s accused of killing Pimlico security guard Kevin Jones in June 2015.
Davis’ first two trials ended in mistrials. A third led to a conviction that was overturned. After his 2019 second-degree murder conviction, Davis was sentenced last year to 50 years in prison.
