CHESAPEAKE CITY – A man caught with child pornography when Maryland State Police investigators raided his Chesapeake City residence in March is awaiting sentencing, after a judge found him guilty of all criminal charges against him Wednesday at the conclusion of a one-day bench trial, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.

