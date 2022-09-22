CHESAPEAKE CITY – A man caught with child pornography when Maryland State Police investigators raided his Chesapeake City residence in March is awaiting sentencing, after a judge found him guilty of all criminal charges against him Wednesday at the conclusion of a one-day bench trial, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Retired Visiting Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Raymond E. Beck Sr. found the defendant — Ryan William Kaiser, 32, of the 400 block of George Street — guilty of nine counts of possession of child pornography, which is a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to five years in prison per conviction, court records show.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 2, allowing time for a pre-sentencing investigation. Court records indicate that the judge is allowing Kaiser to remain free on a $15,000 bond that the defendant posted on March 11, one day after his arrest.
Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Payne prosecuted Kaiser, who was represented by Elkton-based defense lawyer Tina Harris Schlecker.
The probe leading to Kaiser’s arrest and convictions started in December 2021, when the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, which coordinates MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, conducted an investigation into online possession of child pornography, police said. Investigators were able to identify a suspect and his Cecil County residence, police added.
That led to MSP detectives conducting a court-approved search of Kaiser’s residence at approximately 6:30 a.m. on March 10, with the assistance of Homeland Security and Investigations agents, according to police officials, who noted that the raid ended a two-month-long investigation.
“Investigators seized the suspect’s electronic devices during the course of serving the search warrant,” an MSP spokesperson said, after reporting that MSP computer crimes detectives “developed evidence supporting charges of possession of child pornography.”
