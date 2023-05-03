ELKTON — Ruling that prosecutors failed to provide the defense — in a timely fashion — evidence that could have benefitted the defendant at trial, a judge has dismissed the criminal case against a man who purportedly threatened the bride after an April 2022 wedding reception in Rising Sun and then tussled with law enforcement officers who tried to arrest him.
As a result, all four criminal charges against the defendant, Matthew Adam Telep, 45, are no longer on the books — and the state cannot recharge him.
Telep, who lives near Rising Sun, stood charged with second degree assault, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and trespassing, all of which are misdemeanors, until Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Cameron A. Brown tossed the case on Monday — the day Telep’s jury trial was scheduled to start.
“The charging document in this matter is dismissed,” Brown declared from the bench, moments after he had opined that the state committed a “discovery violation” when it did not provide some of its evidence to the defense until the morning of Telep’s scheduled trial. “In this court’s eyes, it is undoubtedly a belated provision.”
Discovery, in general terms, is the process in which both sides of a criminal or civil case exchange information about the evidence that they plan to present at trial and the witnesses that they plan to call to testify — all of which is necessary for trial preparation.
More specifically, in a criminal case, the state is constitutionally required to provide any exculpatory evidence to the defense — even if the defense doesn’t request it. Even before that, the state also is mandated to notify the defense that it possesses the exculpatory evidence. (It is known as The Brady Rule, which is derived from a ruling in Brady v. Maryland, a 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case.)
Exculpatory evidence is favorable to the defendant, meaning it can clear, or help clear, him or her of alleged fault or guilt at trial. Just like regular evidence, exculpatory evidence comes in all forms, including forensic material, such as DNA results; or statements made to investigators; or personnel records, criminal records and other documents that could be used by the defense to impeach the credibility of a state witness or witnesses.
During a pre-trial motion hearing on Monday morning, Telep’s lawyer, Ray M. Shepard, informed the judge that prosecutors still hadn’t furnished what the prosecution deemed to be exculpatory evidence to the defense — approximately eight months after the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office had officially notified the defense that it possessed such evidence.
Brown called for a recess during the motion hearing and, before leaving the bench, he instructed the prosecution to give the defense the sought-after exculpatory evidence in question.
The prosecutor complied and that exculpatory evidence — in the form of approximately two reams of papers stacked several inches high — rested on a podium between the prosecution and defense tables when Brown returned to the bench to resume the hearing.
“If ever there was a case that screams out for a dismissal, it’s this one,” Shepard opined while addressing the judge moments later.
Shepard told the judge that it would be impossible for him to thoroughly study all of the information contained in those papers that he received only moments earlier — on the morning of his client’s trial — and effectively integrate it into his already-prepared defense.
In addition, Shepard told the judge that a real possibility existed that he would need to summon additional witnesses — based on the light shed by the information contained in that stack of papers he had just received — and that it would not be possible on the day of the trial to secure the appearances of those additional witnesses.
Along those lines, the defense noted that the criminal case against Telep was first filed 13 months ago and that the state notified the defense of its possession of the exculpatory evidence some eight months ago.
REACHING A DECISION
From the bench, before rendering his decision on the defense motion for dismissal, Brown thoroughly reviewed aloud the chronology of the criminal case against Telep, which started with the Rising Sun Police Department filing four misdemeanors against him on April 3, 2022 after the incident in the wake of a wedding reception at the Rising Sun Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall.
Telep’s district court trial was set for July 22, 2022, but he prayed a jury trial and, as a result, his criminal case was transferred to circuit court, according to court records, which show that Telep’s circuit court jury trial was scheduled for Oct. 3, 2022. (District court offers only bench trials, in which the judge renders his or her verdict at the conclusion of the trial, and circuit court provides both jury and bench trials.)
Brown noted from the bench that on Aug. 3, 2022 the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office notified the defense that it possessed what it deemed to be exculpatory evidence, as required under the Brady Rule.
The judge then reviewed that Telep’s Oct. 3, 2022 jury trial date was nixed after a judge granted a motion for postponement filed by the state. In that motion, prosecutors reported that one of the RSPD officers involved in the case — Master Patrol Officer Daniel Stickney — would not be available for trial because he had a scheduled leave. Prosecutors described Stickney as a “necessary witness” for the prosecution when motioning for the postponement, the judge reported.
From the bench, Brown pointed out that — after the state’s motion for postponement had been granted — prosecutors proffered months later that Stickney was not a necessary witness for the prosecution, contrary to what they had indicated earlier.
“The party cannot go back on it. They are going with the prevailing winds,” Brown said from the bench.
Telep’s jury trial was reset for Dec. 12, 2022, but the defense was granted a motion for postponement because Telep fired his original lawyer and hired a new one. Telep’s jury trial was reset for May 1.
During his review of the case chronology, Brown noted that the defense filed a motion to compel the state to provide the exculpatory evidence in late April — when the May 1 jury trial date loomed large. In granting that defense motion, Brown issued an order specifically instructing the state to provide the exculpatory evidence to the defense.
On April 25, the state filed a motion to reconsider and it was denied. In denying that state motion for reconsideration, Brown issued a second order specifically instructing the state to provide the exculpatory evidence to the defense.
Then Brown reviewed that when court started at 9 a.m. Monday for Telep’s jury trial, the state still hadn’t furnished the exculpatory evidence to the defense.
“None of the materials referenced in the two (court) orders was produced,” Brown said, before reviewing that the state provided the exculpatory evidence to the defense only after the criminal case was called on Monday morning.
Looking at the stack of papers on the podium in the middle of the courtroom, Brown commented from the bench, “From where I am sitting . . . there are two reams of paper. It is certainly voluminous. There is no suppression (of evidence), but we certainly have a belated provision.”
As for where that exculpatory evidence might be found, Brown glanced at the stack of papers on the podium and remarked, “It’s buried in that pile of documents.”
The judge dismissed the criminal case against Telep moments later.
THE DEFENSE REACTS
After adjournment, Telep shook hands with Shepard, who had been seated beside his client at the defense during the proceeding. Telep also hugged his wife, Jenn, and their young adult daughter, Jordan Telep, who — the defense confirmed — had been charged as a juvenile in connection with the criminal case that had been filed against her father.
Outside the courtroom, the defense told the Cecil Whig that Jordan and some adults got involved in a dispute that turned physical while at a wedding reception on April 3, 2022 at the Rising Sun Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall. Telep was not at the wedding reception but, after Jordan reached him by phone and told him what had happened, he rushed to that venue from his residence to protect and to aid his daughter.
By the time, RSPD officers arrived at the Rising Sun Banquet Hall shortly after 6 p.m. on April 3, 2022, the purported fights had subsided, according to the original charging document. Police alleged that Telep approached the bride, who was standing near the door as guests departed, and made a profanity-laced outburst.
“The white male subject, identified as Matthew Telep, appeared as if he was going to physically attack the bride ... and was making threats to physically harm her while raising a fist,” the charging document read.
Although he was accused of threatening the bride, Telep did not touch her, based on information contained in that original charging document. Officers also alleged that Telep would not settle down.
With the help of Cecil County Sheriff’s deputies, Telep was taken to the ground, where, according to the original charging document, he continued to resist arrest. Three CCSO deputies and two RSPD officers were working to subdue Telep, when RSPD Master Patrol Officer Daniel Stickney tased Telep, which allowed the officers to arrest him.
Shepard told the Cecil Whig on Monday, after the case against Telep was dismissed, that a judge found Telep’s daughter “not delinquent” after her juvenile court trial several months ago. The term “not delinquent” in juvenile court is equivalent to “not guilty” in adult court. (Juvenile court records are not public record.)
Telep then questioned why police did not charge the four adults who were involved in the fight with his daughter. On social media later on Monday, the Telep family posted pictures of purported injuries that Telep’s daughter suffered to her mouth and neck during the fight with the adults at that wedding reception.
As for the incident leading to the criminal case that had been filed against him, Telep accused the law enforcement officers who were involved with being overly aggressive.
That social media post that the Telep family put up Monday shows Telep posing with his wife and their daughter and it reads, “CASE DISMISSED!!! God is good!!!”
