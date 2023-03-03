ELKTON — A judge declared a mistrial Thursday toward the end of a murder trial for a man accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend’s male friend inside of her Elkton apartment in March 2022, explaining that prosecutors had failed to disclose a piece of evidence to the defense.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton declared the mistrial in response to a motion made by Elkton-based defense lawyer, Christina Harris Schlecker, who represented the defendant, Isaiah Solomon Pearson, 23, of Elkton. The defense learned about this particular piece of state evidence — Pearson’s ex-girlfriend’s cell phone — on Wednesday when a witness referred to it during testimony.
The judge’s decision to grant the defense motion brought an abrupt end to the trial on Thursday morning. At that point in the proceeding, the state and the defense had both rested their cases after one day of jury selection and two days of testimony. Moreover, until the defense made its motion for mistrial, Thursday morning had been set aside for jury instructions and closing arguments, before the case would have gone to the jury for deliberation.
Before declaring the mistrial from the bench, Sexton acknowledged that her ruling would not be well received and then warned the friends and relatives of the murder victim, Daquon Colson, 22, and of the defendant, all of whom were seated in the courtroom pews, to refrain from outbursts.
Nevertheless, there were outbursts after the judge declared a mistrial. Law enforcement officers, many of whom reportedly had been summoned to the courthouse ahead of the judge declaring the mistrial, swiftly cleared the courtroom and kept the peace by keeping the two interested parties separated.
The mistrial does not change Pearson’s status. Pearson remains charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree assault, home invasion and 12 other criminal charges. And as of Thursday night, Pearson remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond — the same status he has had since his arrest near Richmond, Va., in early April 2022.
Pearson’s jury trial in this murder case is now set to start on July 10 and is expected to last five days, updated court records indicate.
Pearson is accused of fatally shooting Colson at approximately 10 p.m. on March 21, 2022 inside the master bedroom of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in the 600 block of Abbott Drive in the southern part of Elkton. Colson, who had suffered five gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Testimony given by two state witnesses indicated that Pearson barged into the apartment while his ex-girlfriend was inside that dwelling — on the phone with a 911 dispatcher reporting that Pearson was trying to force his way into the place — and then shot Colson with a handgun five times several seconds later, before quickly leaving the premises.
The gunshots are heard on a recording of the 911 phone call that prosecutors played for the jury on Tuesday. On that recording, after those gunshots ring out, Pearson’s ex-girlfriend is heard hysterically wailing, “Oh, my God,” multiple times and the dispatcher is heard asking the caller what had just happened and trying to get additional information.
Also inside that Abbott Drive apartment at the time of the fatal shooting were the adult sister of Pearson’s ex-girlfriend and the then-4-month-old child that Pearson and his ex-girlfriend had together during their relationship, according to state witness testimony. Pearson’s ex-girlfriend and her adult sister testified as state witnesses.
Pearson maintained during his testimony, however, that he acted in self-defense when Colson — wearing a mask and pointing a handgun — ambushed him after he had walked into that master bedroom. Pearson told jurors that he had entered that room because he believed an intruder was there.
In addition, Pearson testified that he snatched the handgun away from Colson and that, seconds later, he shot Colson several times when Colson aggressively approached him and tried to take back weapon. Pearson testified that Colson had put him in fear for his life.
Pearson immediately left the premises after the fatal shooting — leaving his infant child, his ex-girlfriend and her sister behind in that apartment — and then drove to his father’s place near Richmond, Va., approximately a four-hour trip, to “seek his counsel” in the wake of the incident, according to his testimony.
At the time of the fatal shooting, Pearson had been staying at his mother’s apartment in the Winding Brook neighborhood, north of Elkton, according to trial testimony, which indicated that Pearson did not contact police after fatally shooting Colson.
