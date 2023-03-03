Isaiah Solomon Pearson

Pearson

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

ELKTON — A judge declared a mistrial Thursday toward the end of a murder trial for a man accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend’s male friend inside of her Elkton apartment in March 2022, explaining that prosecutors had failed to disclose a piece of evidence to the defense.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.