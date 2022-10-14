ELKTON — A jury trial for a man who allegedly possessed more than a quarter-pound of methamphetamine and other contraband when investigators raided his Elkton residence ended abruptly Wednesday in a mistrial, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes declared a mistrial because the defense had not been furnished the results of a DNA test performed on a handgun that investigators found and confiscated. Baynes declared the mistrial in response to a mid-trial motion made by Elkton-based defense lawyer, C. Evan Rollins, who represented the 27-year-old defendant, Lawrence J. Ray. Rollins made his motion for a mistrial on the second day of the jury trial, and the judge granted it.
As of late Thursday afternoon, a new trial had not been scheduled.
Ray is facing eight criminal charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, according to an indictment that a Cecil County grand jury handed up against him in April 13, three weeks after investigators conducted their court-approved search.
As a result on an investigation, members of Elkton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit and Maryland State Police’s Firearms Enforcement Unit executed a search-and-seizure warrant at Ray’s residence in the 100 block of Elk Chase Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m. on March 23.
Investigators found and seized multiple knotted plastic baggies containing suspect methamphetamine while searching the dwelling, police said. The combined weigh of the suspect illegal drug was about 120 grams, police added. There are approximately 113 grams in a quarter-pound.
Court records allege that investigators also confiscated a Ruger 9mm handgun during their search.
In addition, according to court records, investigators seized a digital scale “with trace amounts of white powder on it,” three Apple iPhones, an Applie iWatch and $160 in cash.
