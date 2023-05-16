ELKTON — A man accused of firing gunshots into an Elkton townhouse in May 2020 along with his two co-defendants — seriously wounding a boy in the knee and a man in the lower back — has been cleared of all criminal charges, including attempted murder, after a judge granted a defense motion for acquittal.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.