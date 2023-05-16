ELKTON — A man accused of firing gunshots into an Elkton townhouse in May 2020 along with his two co-defendants — seriously wounding a boy in the knee and a man in the lower back — has been cleared of all criminal charges, including attempted murder, after a judge granted a defense motion for acquittal.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton acquitted the defendant — Cody Allen Hammond, 21, of Elkton — of all charges at mid-trial on Friday in response to a defense motion made by Elkton-based lawyer C. Thomas Brown. The defense attorney made his motion for directed verdict after the state had rested its case. Prosecutors had presented witness testimony for about a day and a half, after both sides had spent one day on jury selection, before resting their case on Friday.
During his mid-trial motion, Brown argued that the state had failed to meet its burden of proof to convict his client. Specifically, he maintained that Hammond is unarmed every time he appears on security-camera video of the incident, which prosecutors had presented as part of their case against him.
After reviewing that footage, Sexton agreed with Brown that the video in evidence never shows Hammond in possession of a gun. Sexton ruled that, even in the light most favorable to the state, prosecutors had failed to meet their burden of proof. The judge granted Brown’s motion for directed verdict of acquittal, meaning she found Hammond “not guilty” of all charges before the case even reached the jury for deliberation.
Prosecutors also presented that security-camera video during the earlier courtroom trials for Hammond’s co-defendants — his brother, Robert Eugene Hammond IV, 26, of Elkton; and his half-brother; Jason Tyler Holland, now 28, of North East.
In February 2022, Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a 30-year prison term on Robert Eugene Hammond IV for his role in the shooting incident, after finding him guilty of first-degree assault, use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence and eight other charges at the conclusion of a three-day-long bench trial in September 2021. Hammond opted not to testify in his own defense at trial.
Then in March, some 13 months after sentencing Robert Eugene Hammond IV, Davis imposed three sentences on Holland that translated to a six-year prison term — five of which are mandatory.
Davis sentenced Holland after a jury found him guilty of lesser charges — possession of a firearm by convicted felon or a person with a disqualifying conviction, handgun on person and illegal possession of ammunition — at the conclusion of his trial in December.
The jury concluded that Holland had acted in self-defense, as Holland had maintained on the witness stand, after a man inside a townhouse at 122 Huntsman Dr. inexplicably and randomly started shooting a .22 caliber rifle out his front door at approximately 3 p.m. on May 11, 2020. (Although the jury concluded that Holland had acted in self-defense when firing his gun, Holland’s criminal record prohibits him from possessing firearms and ammunition, which is why jurors convicted him of the lesser weapon charges.)
Those .22 caliber bullets that the man fired out the front door of 122 Huntsman Dr. struck objects in that general area, including a house on nearby Pheasant Drive, based on the physical evidence collected by investigators. A security camera videotaped parts of the shooting incident.
The man who fired that .22 caliber rifle out his front door for no apparent reason has not been charged.
Holland testified during his December trial that he was nearby when he heard those gunshots, prompting him to run to a spot where he knew his brother kept a handgun and then to go to that Huntsman Dr. townhouse, where he and his two co-defendants converged and positioned themselves outside the residence.
The townhouse at 122 Huntsman Dr. was riddled with 13 bullet holes made by three different calibers of ammunition. Those bullets ripped through the townhouse’s exterior walls, and some of them traveled through one or more interior walls before lodging, court records show.
A 6-year-old boy inside that dwelling suffered a serious gunshot wound to his knee; a 25-year-old man suffered a wound to his lower back and a 31-year-old woman’s foot was grazed by a bullet. All of them were described as “non-life-threatening” wounds.
Those wounds were not linked to Holland, nor were they linked to Cody Hammond.
