Tap Cancer Out

Hughie Meehan stands inside his Inversion Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio in Colora, where he teaches the self-defense discipline to more than 40 students a week. He and six of his students will be competing in a Tap Cancer Out tournament in Pennsylvania on Nov. 12 to raise money that will support research to better treat the disease and to someday maybe even find a cure.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON

COLORA — Hughie Meehan holds a four-stripe brown belt in jiu-jitsu. He also serves as an instructor at his Inversion Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio in Colora, where he teaches that particular self-defense discipline to more than 40 students.

