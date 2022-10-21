COLORA — Hughie Meehan holds a four-stripe brown belt in jiu-jitsu. He also serves as an instructor at his Inversion Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio in Colora, where he teaches that particular self-defense discipline to more than 40 students.
So Meehan, 47, is well-versed in the art of battle — and so are his students, in varying degrees.
But when Meehan and six of his students compete in a jiu-jitsu tournament at the X.L. Sportsplex in Hatfield, Pa. on Nov. 12, they will be fighting more than just their opponents on those mats. They will be battling cancer by raising money that will support research to better treat the disease and to someday maybe even cure it.
The charity endeavor is called Tap Cancer Out. Meehan and his six students who will compete in that tournament each has his or her own social media site where people can pledge money to the cause. Donations also can made through an Inversion Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio team page, which is https://wecantapcancerout.org/team/434685.
Nov. 12 will be a banner day for some of Meehan’s tournament-bound students, who range from 25 to 48 in age.
“This is the first time that two or three of them have ever competed in a tournament,” said Meehan, who started studying jiu-jitsu about 15 years ago.
The importance of the fundraising effort isn’t lost on Meehan, who commented, “I’ve had family members and close friends who had cancer.”
Meehan was quick to credit one of his competing students — Shannon Schade — for steering him and her fellow jiu-jitsu pupils to the charity.
“She is the main reason we’re involved in this thing,” Meehan said, before emphasizing that Schade has raised the 8th highest sum of money for the Tap Cancer Out charity in the United States.
Schade, 43, of Colora, started fundraising for Tap Cancer Out about four years ago, after learning how Jon Thomas and his wife, Becky, founded the nationwide charity down south in 2011 by combining their love of martial arts with their strong desire to battle the disease.
Jon Thomas’ nine-month old nephew, Michael Corb, lost his life to mixed lineage leukemia in December 2006. The first of hundreds of Tap Cancer Out tournaments for jiu-jitsu competitors was held in 2012, one year after the Thomases founded their charity organization and six years after cancer claimed the life of Jon Thomas’ baby nephew.
Money raised by Tap Cancer Out is donated to more than 20 beneficiaries, including the American Cancer Society, the American Brain Tumor Association and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which is aimed at combating pediatric cancers.
It is heart-warming for Schade whenever she reads the comments that people share on the social media sites after they donate to Tap Cancer Out.
“You’re hearing people’s stories about how cancer touched their lives,” Schade said, before remarking, “It is inspiring to me and to other people.”
As does Meehan, Schade has relatives and friends who have battled cancer, including a beloved co-worker who lost her fight with the disease in April 2021.
Schade has raised approximately $23,000 for Tap Cancer Out during the past four years. She is employed by Jay-Co Liquors, an Elkton business that has — at Schade’s request — donated rare bottles of bourbon as prizes for Tap Cancer Out raffles she has planned at various times.
In one of them, the centerpiece prize was a $2,0000 bottle of bourbon that commanded a price of $50 per raffle ticket, she said. Raffles tickets for bottles of 10-year-old and 12-year-old bourbon, meanwhile, were sold for $60 per three tickets, she added.
“We raised almost $15,000 on the raffle last year,” Schade reported.
Schade started studying jiu-jitsu about six years ago and has worked her way up to a purple belt, which is two levels down from the pinnacle black belt.
Meehan explained that an adult who takes five jiu-jitsu classes a week for five years is eligible for a black belt — but that does not mean he or she earns one at that point.
“It typically takes about 10 to 12 years to earn a black belt,” Meehan said, noting that, as with other disciplines within the martial arts, jiu-jitsu places an equal premium on the physical and the mental. “It’s a life journey. It is a marathon, not a sprint.”
(Meehan’s Brazilian Inversion Jiu-Jitsu studio is open Monday through Saturday. In addition to Meehan, who teaches seven classes a week, two other instructors — Joseph Goane and Eric McCown — teach classes.)
Schade is excited about competing in the Nov. 12 jiu-jtsu tournament — as a martial arts student and also as a person driven to raise money to help battle cancer.
“The reason this tournament is so special is inspiration is infectious, especially when it comes to helping others. People become inspired when they use their hobbies to help others,” said Schade, who has competed in other tournaments. “When you combine something you love — like jiu-jitsu or some other hobby — with helping others, you’ll get people on board.”
