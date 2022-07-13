CECIL COUNTY — Janet Hardy, an avid soccer player, was killed in 2003 by a drunk driver. Soon after her death, Janet’s mother, Deb Hardy, decided that she wanted to honor her daughter by forming the Janet Hardy Memorial Scholarship Fund, which surpassed $100,000 in scholarships given this year.
Hardy founded the Janet Hardy Memorial Scholarship Fund in 2004. This scholarship fund would go towards high school soccer athletes and their college tuition. Scholarship recipients are selected from high schools in Harford and Cecil County.
“I’m overwhelmed with the fact that I’ve awarded over $100,000,” Hardy said. “But I also know that I haven’t done this on my own. There’s no way I could have done this on my own. It’s the community, we’ve done it together.”
When Hardy decided to form the scholarship fund, Janet’s dad was a state trooper.
His job gave Hardy a good idea to go along with the scholarship. Hardy went to the North East police barrack and asked the lieutenant if his troopers would play a soccer game against Janet’s soccer friends.
According to Hardy, the main fundraising event as part of the scholarship fund is held in April. It features soccer matches that match law enforcement officers and firefighters against local teens. The memorial soccer games were first played in April 2004 with one game matching the Maryland State Police against Janet’s soccer mates. As part of this year’s memorial soccer games, ten games were played including multiple Police and Fire Agencies matched up against High Schools from Harford and Cecil County. Some of the teens who played in this year’s event were the children of teens who played the first game in 2004. Donations are also received from various donors to ensure that the Janet Hardy Memorial Scholarship Fund will continue.
“The first event or memorial soccer game in 2004, six months after Janet’s passing, raised $3,000,” Hardy said. “I gave away the money that year and everyone had so much fun.”
Hardy said that the fundraising event was held in April so that it could be before prom and graduation for the teens.
The event this April, with ten soccer games, were the first ones to be held since 2019 due to COVID-19. Hardy said that everyone was really excited to be back playing in such a good event with an even better cause.
“The officers were coming in with hugs and high fives,” Hardy said.
Hardy thinks that Janet would be looking down on her mom and be proud of what she is doing.
“I think she’s up there cheering me on every time, and that little motivation, ‘come on Mom, we got to do it, keep going,’” Hardy said.
Hardy wants Janet to be remembered for the good things she did, not her death.
