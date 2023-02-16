ELKTON — A man jailed on murder charges for his alleged role in the fatal beating of his roommate inside an Elkton motel last month is now facing unrelated assault charges after he allegedly spit in the face of a Cecil County Detention Center corrections officer, court records show.
The suspect — William Fred Burleigh, 38 — is charged with second-degree assault and second-degree assault on a jail employee after his latest brush with the law, which occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on Feb. 5 while he was inside his jail cell and the corrections officers was standing just outside of it, according to Cecil County District Court records.
While he was confined in Cell B126, Burleigh allegedly started an argument with the corrections officer and cursed, police reported.
Burleigh spit at the corrections officers, striking that jail employee in the top part of the mouth, and then he threw a cup of juice at the wall inside his cell, court records allege.
At that point, according to court records, the corrections officer and a colleague entered Burleigh’s cell, handcuffed him and secured him to a bench.
The corrections officer washed with soap and water to “remove possible pathogens” contained in Burleigh’s spit, police said. After washing the area hit by Burleigh’s saliva, however, the corrections officers “complained of irritation” and was transported to ChristianaCare’s Union Hospital in Elkton for treatment, police added.
A Cecil County Sheriff’s Office sergeant assigned to investigate the case watched video gleaned from a detention center security camera, court records show. After watching the footage, which has no audio, the investigator reported that Burleigh appeared to be “visibly upset” and seemed to be yelling at the corrections officer, who “appeared not to respond to the verbal abuse,” according to court records.
That video shows Burleigh walking away, before hurling a cup against his cell wall, and then two corrections officers entering his cell and restraining him, court records show. (CCSO oversees the detention center operation and, because of that, the agency’s deputies typically investigate incidents that occur at the jail.)
When the CCSO investigator tried to interview Burleigh, after reading him his Miranda rights, Burleigh invoked his right to remain silent, court records show.
Burleigh has been held at the detention center on no bond since Jan. 30, when he was arrested in connection with a murder that occurred at the New Eastern Inn in the 200 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) a day or two earlier, according to court records.
Investigators identified the murder victim as 60-year-old Michael Chiveral, who, according to court records, was sharing guest Room 308 at that motel with Burleigh when he was beaten to death.
Elkton Police Department officers responded to Room 308 at 11:49 p.m. on Jan. 29 after receiving a call regarding a person in cardiac arrest and they found Chiveral, unconscious and not breathing, on the bed, police said. First responders performed life-saving measures, to no avail, police added. Chiveral was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators reported in court papers that they documented “varying degrees of coagulated blood” on Chiveral, who had suffered significant blunt-force trauma to his face and to the right side of his head. They noted the same variations in the blood found on a bedside dresser and inside the bathroom, court records show.
At the conclusion of their investigation, which ended within hours after they arrived at the motel room, EPD detectives arrested Burleigh and his alleged accomplice, Timothy Allen Carter, 43, both of whom were living in Elkton at the time, police reported.
During their police interviews, Carter admitted to striking Chiveral several times inside Room 308 and Burleigh confessed to taking part in that assault, court records allege. Investigators noticed — and documented — that Burleigh and Carter both had “significant injuries to their hands, specifically lacerations and contusions,” according to charging documents in the murder case.
In addition, a woman who knows the murder suspects told investigators that “Carter and Burleigh were bragging about beating the (expletive) out of Burleigh’s roommate,” court records allege.
Burleigh is charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum 30-year sentence if convicted, court records show. In addition, according to court records, Burleigh is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault — punishable by up to 25 years and 10 years in prison, respectively, if convicted, court records show
Carter is charged with first-degree murder, a felony offense that is punishable by up to life in prison without parole if convicted, according to court records, which also list first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment as charges against him.
