NORTH EAST — Commercial truck driver Jason Pearson spoke to his wife on the phone at approximately noon on June 13 — some 45 minutes after he arrived at an industrial park near North East to pick up a load — and then he went missing.
On Monday, a Maryland State Police spokesman at the agency’s North East Barrack confirmed that an investigation relating to the disappearance of Pearson, 42, of Scranton, Pa., is ongoing. Pearson’s wife, Latifa, 39, filed a missing-person report on June 14, one day after her husband vanished, she said.
The missing-person case has been assigned to MSP Det. Connor Tereman, who could not be reached for comment at the barrack on Monday.
According to Latifa, her husband arrived at Smithfield Foods in the 2800 block of Principio Parkway near North East during the late morning of June 13. Traveling as far south as Virginia and as far north as Canada, Pearson has worked as an overnight truck driver for a Missouri-based freight and trucking company, Prime Inc., for the past five years, Latifah said. Prime also operates an office in Pittston, Pa.
“He checked in at Smithfield (Foods) in North East, Md., at 11:15 a.m. that day to pick up a load of refrigerated items. I talked to him on the phone around noon. I called him on my lunch break,” recalled Latifah, who works as a para-professional in special education. “I called him at 2:40 that afternoon, when I got off work, but he didn’t answer.”
Latifah said she made other unsuccessful attempts to reach her husband by phone, before reaching out to Prime and asking someone with that company to send him a message via his truck computer. Her husband, however, did not respond to that message, either, she added.
Smithfield Foods and Prime could not be reached by phone for comment on Monday.
After Latifah filed a missing-person report by phone on June 14, MSP started its investigation. Latifah drove down to MSP’s North East Barrack on June 15, the next day, to speak with investigators in person, she noted.
“He left everything behind — two cell phones, his wallet, bank cards, credit cards, clothing, truck keys,” Latifah said, listing the items that MSP investigators found inside his truck after locating it on the Smithfield Foods business property.
She then noted, “The truck has since been released to the company (Prime), but the personal belongings that my husband left behind still haven’t been returned to me.”
Latifah emphasized that it is uncharacteristic of her husband not to keep open lines of communication with her and other family members. Latifah and her husband have been together for about 26 years — the last 17 years of which as a married couple — after starting their relationship when she was 14 and he was 16, according to her. Latifah and her husband have three children, ages 24, 20 and 15, she said.
In an effort to spread the word about the disappearance of her husband, Latifah plans to come to Cecil County with some friends and relatives and put up missing-person fliers on utility poles, in shop windows and at other public places on Saturday, she said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jason Pearson is urged to call Maryland State Police’s North East Barrack at 410-996-7800 in reference to missing-person case MP-23-MSP-02137.
