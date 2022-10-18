ELK MILLS — Investigators are looking for new leads after two suspects beat a man last month in what appears to be an unprovoked attack as he was walking along a road in Elk Mills, sending the victim to the hospital, according to the Maryland State Police.
The assault occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 near the intersection of Elk Mills Road and Russell Road, police said. While the 41-year-old man was walking, a “green-colored vehicle” drove by him, doubled back and then stopped a short distance ahead of the victim, police added.
“Two guys got out of the vehicle and started assaulting the victim. The victim says he does not know the men,” said MSP 1st Sgt. Joseph Catalano, who is second-in-command at the agency’s North East Barrack.
The suspects drove away after assaulting the victim, who then reportedly walked to a nearby residence to get help. He reportedly was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle.
The victim was unable to provide additional details about the attack and the suspects, according to Catalano, who told the Cecil Whig, “At this point, we have exhausted all investigative leads.”
Anyone with information that might help in the investigation of this assault is asked to call Maryland State Police’s North East Barrack at 410-996-7800 and reference Case No. 22-MSP-036256.
