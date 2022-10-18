Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police

ELK MILLS — Investigators are looking for new leads after two suspects beat a man last month in what appears to be an unprovoked attack as he was walking along a road in Elk Mills, sending the victim to the hospital, according to the Maryland State Police.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.