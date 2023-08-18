NORTH EAST — An investigation is continuing after a gunman reportedly shot a Cecil County man along a road near North East during a purported fight in the wake of a traffic accident, according to the Maryland State Police.
The victim — a 22-year-old North East resident — suffered two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his abdomen during the incident, which reportedly occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday on East Old Philadelphia Road, police reported. The wounded man, who was with a friend, was able to make it by car to his residence in downtown North East, where an ambulance crew drove him to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Delaware after a 911 call was made, police said. After receiving medical treatment, he was discharged within a few hours after arriving, police added.
As it turns out, the alleged shooter, who had left the East Old Philadelphia Road scene and then returned to it — also was transported to that hospital, where he received medical treatment for unspecified injuries that he suffered during the incident, according to police.
The purported shooting occurred after a Chevrolet Silverado driven by the alleged shooter reportedly crashed into the rear of a BMW operated by the purported victim, as he was preparing to make a turn off of East Old Philadelphia Road.
During a phone interview, the alleged victim told the Cecil Whig that he and the Chevrolet Silverado driver pulled off East Old Philadelphia Road to inspect damage and exchange insurance information, after the pickup truck crashed into the back of his 2008 BMW. The alleged victim maintained that the Chevrolet Silverado driver offered to pay through Cash App, which he accepted ‘in the heat of the moment.” However, according to the alleged victim, he objected after noticing that $200 went into his account — opining that it wouldn’t be enough to cover the damage — and then requested the truck driver’s insurance information, which led to an argument.
The truck driver pulled a handgun from his waistband, according to the alleged victim, who further outlined that he then struggled with the man and wrested the gun away after knocking him to the ground. The alleged victim said he suffered two gunshot wounds to his abdomen during the scuffle and explained that both bullets exited his body without hitting any of his organs. The alleged victim also told the Cecil Whig that he gave the handgun he had taken from the alleged shooter to MSP, along with a shell casing he had noticed at the scene. In addition, the alleged victim said that his friend witnessed the incident but did not take part in it.
An MSP spokesman reported that the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and that, as of Thursday, no arrests had been made. Troopers assigned to the agency’s Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Section are leading the ongoing investigation, police reported.
