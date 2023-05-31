House fire near Elkton

Volunteer firefighters battle a blaze that gutted this Elkton-area home in the early-morning hours of May 23, displacing a family. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation on Tuesday, according to Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal officials.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL

ELKTON — An investigation is continuing one week after a blaze gutted a home near Elkton, displacing a family, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.


