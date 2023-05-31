Volunteer firefighters battle a blaze that gutted this Elkton-area home in the early-morning hours of May 23, displacing a family. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation on Tuesday, according to Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal officials.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
ELKTON — An investigation is continuing one week after a blaze gutted a home near Elkton, displacing a family, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The owners called 911 at 2:59 a.m. on May 23 after discovering the fire at their home in the 500 block of Highland Drive, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said, noting that smoke detectors inside the residence activated. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 30 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about one hour before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $350,000 in damage to the two-story home, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured. Information regarding the displaced family was unavailable on Tuesday.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started on a rear exterior deck, fire officials said. As of Tuesday, however, detectives continued their investigation into the cause of the blaze, fire officials added.
