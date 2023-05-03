Shots fired near Elkton

Several police vehicles line a section of southbound Elkton Road (Route 279), northeast of Elkton, on Wednesday night after someone reportedly fired gunshots outside a residence in that area. No one was struck during the incident, which occurred a short distance southwest of the Delaware state line, police reported. As of late Wednesday night, with the investigation continuing, police had made no arrests. The two police vehicles in the foreground are blocking southbound Elkton Road at the McIntire Drive intersection.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON

ELKTON - An investigation continued late Wednesday night after someone reportedly fired gunshots outside a residence on Elkton Road (Route 279), forcing law enforcement officers to block a section of that highway, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.


