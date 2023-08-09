ELKTON — An arson investigation is continuing after someone set fire to a parked car in a neighborhood near Elkton early Tuesday morning, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighboring resident called 911 at 3:19 a.m. Tuesday after discovering the burning vehicle in the 300 block of Willow Drive in the Winding Brook community off Fletchwood Road, several miles northeast of Elkton, prompting Singerly Volunteer Fire Company to respond, fire officials said.
Approximately five volunteer firefighters brought the blaze under control in about five minutes, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $3,000 in damage to the 2007 Nissan Maxima, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured during the incident.
During their on-scene investigation, detectives determined that the blaze started inside the car’s passenger compartment and concluded that an unknown person or people deliberately set the fire, according to fire officials.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information that might help in this arson investigation is asked to call the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Northeast Regional Tip Line at 410-386-3050.
Albeit unrelated arson incidents, the vehicle fire on Willow Drive was reported approximately six hours after someone had torched a parked BMW in Conowingo. Shortly after the Conowingo BMW fire, which occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Monday, investigators arrested an 86-year-old man and charged him with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and three other offenses, police said. Video gleaned from a nearby security camera helped detectives develop the elderly man as the arson suspect, police added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.