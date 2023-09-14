BEL AIR — A man who beat a Harford County Detention Center correctional officer in the face with a phone and portable radio and choked him with a phone cord in November, while he was an inmate at that jail, received a life sentence on Tuesday, according to court records.
Harford County Circuit Court Judge Diana E. Adkins-Tobin imposed a life sentence on the defendant — Matthew Dwight Tingler, 39, of Joppa — for attempted first-degree murder, to which he had pleaded guilty on June 22, court records show.
State sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of 25 years to 40 years of active incarceration for Tingler.
State’s Attorney Alison M. Healey, however, successfully argued that this was an “appropriate case for an upward deviation” from those guidelines and then requested a life in prison, according to written statement released by her office.
While pushing for a life sentence, Healey cited Tingler’s “violent criminal history and the heinous nature of the conduct in this case,” the statement indicated. Healey also reported that Tingler has had “numerous opportunities for rehabilitation and treatment” during his involvement in the criminal justice system and that they were unsuccessful, according to the statement.
The incident leading to Tingler’s conviction and his life sentence occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 20, when the victim, Cpl. Michael Vesek, a HCDC correctional officer, was supervising Tingler while he made a phone call inside an office in the jail, police reported.
“During the phone call, Tingler became upset and used the phone receiver to strike Cpl. Vesek in the face multiple times. Tingler fought Cpl. Vesek to the floor and continued striking him in the head with the phone receiver and then pulled a portable radio from the desk and started striking Cpl. Vesek in the face. Tingler then wrapped the phone cord around Cpl. Vesek’s neck and began strangling him,” according to Harford County Circuit Court records.
Deputies inside the detention center heard Vesek yelling for help and rushed to the office, court records show.
“Deputies located Tingler on top of Cpl. Vesek, with both hands wrapped tightly around Cpl. Vesek’s neck . . . Cpl. Vesek was semi-conscious when the other deputies found him,” according to court records, which indicate that they intervened and removed Tingler.
Vesek was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital in Baltimore, where he was treated for a cut to his head and other injuries, police reported.
During a police interview after the incident, Tingler told investigators that he “became upset while on the phone because he believed his fiancee was with another man,” court records show.
“Tingler stated that he did not know why he would hurt Cpl. Vesek,” according to court records.
During Tuesday’s sentencing, Vesek and Col. William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office provided victim-impact statements. Both statements outlined the “profound and lasting” impact that Tingler’s attack had on Vesek, his family, the law enforcement community, and the entire community, according to the HCSAO statement.
Before imposing the life sentence, Adkins-Tobin commented from the bench that a “clear message must be sent to the inmate population that the court will not tolerate” such “incredibly vicious” acts. The judge also opined from the bench that “there are people who are just plain evil, and that is Mr. Tingler.”
At the time of the incident, Tingler had been a HCDC inmate for about five days after his Nov. 15 arrest on a warrant charging him with five offenses, including first-degree burglary and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, according to court records. Tingler pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary in that case on May 30, and his sentencing is set for Sept. 29, court records show.
Court records indicate that Tingler was transferred from the Harford County jail to the Cecil County Detention Center in the wake of the Nov. 20 incident that resulted in his conviction for attempted first-degree murder and his life sentence.
After imposing the life sentence on Tingler, Adkins-Tobin ordered that Tingler immediately be transferred to a Maryland Division of Corrections prison, instead of remaining in a local jail while awaiting his sentencing in one criminal case and any other pending courtroom proceeds he may have.
