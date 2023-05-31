JESSUP — A homicide investigation is continuing after an inmate from Harford County was found dead inside his cell at the Jessup Correctional Institution in Jessup, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified Nicholas Joseph Delfosse, 27, as the inmate who was found dead. Delfosse, who was serving an unspecified prison term for burglary, lived in Havre de Grace before his incarceration, according to Harford County Circuit Court records.
The investigation has yielded a suspect, also an inmate, but he had not bee charged as of early Tuesday night, police said. Because charges are pending, investigators are withholding that inmate’s name, police added. That inmate has been transferred to a different prison within the Maryland Department of Corrections, police reported.
Investigators with the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IIU) contacted the MSP Homicide Unit on Saturday regarding an inmate death, according to police. The DPSCS IIU investigators reported that Delfosse, who had “multiple injuries,” was found dead inside of his cell shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Anne Arundel County Emergency Medical Service personnel pronounced Delfosse dead at the scene, police reported.
MSP crime scene technicians assigned to the agency’s Forensic Sciences Division responded to the scene and processed the cell for evidence, according to police.
“The preliminary investigation indicates (that) Delfosse and the suspect were cellmates when the incident occurred. A specific cause of death is not known at this time. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine cause and manner of death,” an MSP spokesperson said.
As of Tuesday, MSP homicide detectives were continuing their investigation with the assistance of the DPSCS IIU, police said. Upon completion of the investigation, detectives will present the information and evidence that they gathered to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, which, in turn, will determine which charges, if any, to file against the suspect after the consultation with those investigators, police added.
