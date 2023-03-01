CHARLESTOWN — The air temperature in Charlestown early Saturday afternoon was 26 degrees Fahrenheit — six degrees below freezing. As for the water temperature of the abutting Northeast River, it was 40 degrees. Gray clouds blocked the sun and, at one point, they even produced snow flurries.
In other words, conditions were perfect for taking a dip in that river.
“The water will feel warmer than the air. But it will still be very cold. It will be invigorating,” speculated Dave Hutchison, 57, of Charlestown, while standing on the riverbank, prompting his friend, Von Cole, to remark with a knowing laugh, “You’ll be invigorated when you get out of that water.”
Hutchison based his comment on his 10 years of experience taking the annual, wintertime plunge into that body of water.
He was one of an estimated 250 people who charged into the chilly river from the Charlestown public beach and waded 20 or 30 yards into the water, before turning around and making a swift retreat back to land and — more importantly — back to their dry beach towels and warm clothes.
So went the latest installment of the Cecil County Ice Splash, an annual event that raises money to support Cecil County Special Olympics and also schools and recreation centers in this county.
“We raised about $60,000 this year,” said Brian Muller, who is commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post, which, with the help of numerous individual and group-related volunteers, plans the yearly Ice Splash. “We raised about $66,000 last year. We didn’t have the event in 2021 because of COVID. The one we did in 2020 was held two weeks before the pandemic hit, and that year we raised $77,000.”
The funds to support Cecil County Special Olympics and schools and recreation centers in this county are raised, in part, through the sale of commemorative event T-shirts, sweatshirts and tote bags, a new item this year.
In addition, groups raise money through various charity drives. For example, Pine Grove Inn near Elkton generated about $20,000 for the cause through various charity events leading up to the Ice Splash, including a chili cook-off and an auction, according to Muller, who further reported that Pine Grove raised the highest sum of money of all participants.
Market Street Cafe in Charlestown and its patronage raised about $8,000 in approximately six hours over three weekends through guest bartender events, as well as through donations, raffles and such, according to Hutchison and Cole, who are affiliated with that restaurant.
In most cases, people belonging to groups sported zany-looking outfits — or at least team T-shirts — when they walked into the frigid water on Saturday, as did some who participated as individuals. Muller noted that Snatcher’s Creekside received the Best Team Spirit award on Saturday because participants representing that restaurant in North East wore eye-catching orange costumes and called themselves Snatcher’s Splashers. Snatcher’s Creekside also reportedly raised several thousand dollars for the cause through charity campaigns of its own.
Directly before and after plunging into the frosty river, participants hung out inside the gigantic event tent at The Wellwood restaurant across the street from river. There was a festive atmosphere inside that tent, with folks enjoying food and beverages while listening to music performed by Exit 93, a local five-piece band that played classic rock tunes and even some songs from other genres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.