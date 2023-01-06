Once the regenerative design project at Ice House Park in Perryville is completed — town officials are hoping that will be August 2024 — anglers will have an easier time fishing from the shore or launching a kayak into the Susquehanna.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
PERRYVILLE — Money from the town’s MS4 fund will be used to fund the first phase of the design of the regenerative shoreline project at Ice House Park.
The mayor and commissioners agreed Tuesday to take the money from a restricted fund that had been set up for the unfunded federal mandate. Like other jurisdictions, Perryville is required to spend more than $5 million dollars to reduce its nitrogen footprint 25% by 2025.
(MS4 stands for Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System. It’s an unfunded mandate from the US EPA requiring jurisdictions to gather and discharge stormwater in a way that has little or no impact on the environment.)
Meanwhile, the town did apply for a Maryland Department of the Environment grant that could cover the remainder of those costs.
“Worst case scenario is we have to come up with the money if we don’t get the design funds from MDE,” said Commissioner Robert Taylor. The contract was written in such a way that the town can cancel if the funding becomes a problem, he noted.
Getting the process started could help the town even more, said George Patchell, town administrator.
“Hopefully this will move Maryland Department of Natural Resources to fund the second part of the design phase,” Patchell said.
Like Havre de Grace, whose project is already complete across three city parks, and Elkton, which is quickly designing its own regenerative design program, Perryville hopes to get much of the project paid for through grants from various agencies and organizations with the dual benefit of clearing up its MS4 obligation. Perryville officials last fall toured Havre de Grace’s waterfront seeing where Underwood & Associates turned a huge stormwater outlet into a quiet city park with ripples, sand and other natural features giving residents a canoe and kayak launch and water access on a beach.
The goal is to do much the same — on a smaller scale — with Ice House Park. Perryville purchased the 5.5 acre property in 2007 using $1.3 million in Open Space funding.
