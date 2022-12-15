I-95 Belvidere Road Interchange construction set to begin early 2023

NORTH EAST — Construction on the Belvidere Road I-95 Interchange that Governor Larry Hogan broke ground on in October, is set to begin early 2023.
The construction of the $65 million partial cloverleaf interchange design is planned to be completed, with the interchange open for use, sometime in 2025, according to Maryland Department of Transportation Authority (MDTA) Project Manager, Jason Harris.
“This is a very important project for Cecil County and it is also a very important project for the state of Maryland, as made evident by the Governor’s groundbreaking ceremony months back,” said Harris.
During the council work session Tuesday night, Harris walked the council through the current projections for the project, explaining that the earthwork and construction of retaining walls along Belvidere Road will begin early 2023. The demolition and reconstruction of the Belvidere Road CSX bridge is set to begin in 2024, in line with the project’s projected 2025 completion.
The importance of the project, Harris says, comes from the potential impact it will have on both local and regional economic growth and development.
“The tagline for this project is ‘Infrastructure That Promotes Economic Development’ which is really the key driver for this project, as the Principio Business Park is expanding,” said Harris. “I think that the Belvidere Road corridor over the next 10 to 20 years might see mixed commercial and residential development, which are the key things that are driving the need for having this interchange.”
Harris noted that the project will promote growth of the Principio Business Park located just a short distance down Route 40 from Belvidere. The Park is speculated to bring anywhere from 8,300 to 10,600 jobs to the county within the next decade. The Belvedere Road I-95 interchange project will allow economic growth in Cecil County while addressing a concern expressed by many Cecil County residents: truck traffic on residential roads.
With the interchange allowing direct access from I-95 straight into the Principio Business Parkway, Harris says the project will not only keep trucks off of local roads, but also lower the number of accidents.
“The interchange will reduce the amount of vehicles traveling through high crash intersections,” said Harris. “When we were doing the planning study, we pulled accident data along US-40 with intersections like Red Toad Road, Winch Road and 272 which are all classified as high crash intersections.”
Cecil County’s Director of Public Works, Scott Flanigan, explained that the part of Belvidere Road that is in MDTA’s project limits will be widened to four lanes in order to accommodate turn lanes that will be used to travel to and from the interchange ramps.
“Within the interchange, the Transportation Authorities project will go to four lanes to accommodate turning,” said Flanigan. “Then, from the Transportation Authorities project down to the CSX county bridge, that will be four lanes and from the bridge to Route-40, we are not certain what that will look like but ideally, we would want four lanes from Route 40 to I-95, but that is a lot of money and we don’t know if that funding will be available.”
Flanigan noted that there is a definite intention to widen the roadway to four lanes from Route 40 to I-95, but it is unlikely that the widening will be performed before the project is completed in 2025.
