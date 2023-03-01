PERRYVILLE — An investigation is continuing after hunters discovered human skeletal remains in the woods near Perryville - along with a rifle, clothing and jewelry, according to the Maryland State Police.
MSP troopers assigned to the agency's North East Barrack and crime scene technicians responded to the wooded area off Mountain Hill Road near Route 7 at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, after two hunters reported that they had found what they believed to be human skeletal remains along with a firearm, clothes and jewelry, police reported.
"Police believe the deceased to be a Caucasian male, 6-feet tall, approximately 50 to 60 years old with a healed collarbone break and a healed broken rib. The preliminary investigation indicates the presence of a possible camp in the area where the remains were located," an MSP spokesperson outlined.
In addition to the skeletal remains, investigators located a .22 caliber "LR/410 bore combination" rifle and a gray backpack, police said, adding that crime scene technicians processed the scene for evidence.
The skeletal remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for analysis, according to police.
MSP detectives assigned to the agency's Criminal Enforcement Division North are leading the investigation. Anyone with information that might help in this investigation is asked to contact Sr. Trooper Sarver at 410-758-1101, ext 5118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.