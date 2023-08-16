ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to a mobile home near Elkton and its contents early Monday morning, displacing two occupants, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
One of the residents called 911 at 4:39 a.m. Monday after discovering the fire inside the home in the unit block of Strahorn Lane, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 20 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in structural damage to the single-wide mobile home and destroyed about $55,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that the two residents were able to escape safely from the burning house with their two pet dogs. Volunteer firefighters rescued pet cats from the house, according to the spokesperson. The home was equipped with smoke detectors; however, they did not function, the spokesperson noted.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, according to fire officials, who identified the owners/occupants as Mark and Angela Wengen.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the kitchen, fire officials said. As of Tuesday, however, the investigation to determine the cause of the blaze continued, fire officials added.
