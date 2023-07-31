Volunteer firefighters battle a house fire on Kirkcaldy Drive, northeast of Elkton, on Sunday. The blaze caused an estimated $800,000 in damage and displaced two adult occupants, fire officials reported.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze gutted a home near Elkton over the weekend, causing an estimated $800,000 in damage and displacing two occupants, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 6:32 p.m. on Sunday after discovering the burning house in the 100 block of Kirkcaldy Drive, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 50 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about one hour before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The fire, which activated smoke alarms inside the two-story house, caused an estimated $650,000 in structural damage and destroyed approximately $150,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that the blaze displaced two adult occupants. No one was injured, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson identified Andrew and Johanna Bissinger as the owners/occupants of the Kirkcaldy Drive home, which is northeast of Elkton, a short distance away from the Delaware state line.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives concluded that the blaze started in a second-floor attic space, fire officials said. As of Monday, however, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials added.
