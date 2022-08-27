This house in Perrvyille shows heavy damage after an unattended burning candle triggered a blaze on Thursday. The fire displaced three occupants - one of whom suffered non-life-threatening burns - and killed a pet dog, fire officials reported.
PERRYVILLE - Investigators are blaming an unattended burning candle for sparking a blaze inside a Perryville home on Thursday, displacing three occupants - one of whom suffered non-life-threatening burns, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
MOSFM officials also reported that a pet dog perished in the fire, which occurred shortly before noon Thursday at a residence in the 700 block of Aiken Avenue.
An occupant called 911 at 11:30 a.m. after discovering the blaze, prompting several volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Perryville served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 30 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
Additional information about the resident who suffered non-life-threatening burns, including his or her medical condition, was unavailable as of Saturday afternoon.
An MOSFM spokesperson reported that the fire, which activated smoke detectors inside the home, caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside a second-floor bedroom, fire officials said. Investigators concluded that an unattended burning candle in that room had ignited nearby combustible materials, fire officials added.
In the wake of the Perryville house fire, State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci issued the following safety tips relating to the use of candles:
• Blow out all candles when you leave the room or go to bed. Avoid the use of candles in the bedroom and other areas where people may fall asleep.
• Keep candles at least one foot away from anything that can burn.
• Put candle holders on a sturdy, uncluttered surface.
• Light candles carefully. Keep your hair and any
loose clothing away from the flame.
• Don’t burn a candle all the way down — put it out before it gets too close to the
holder or container.
• Never use a candle if oxygen is used inside the home.
• Have flashlights and battery-powered lighting ready to use during a power outage. Never use candles.
