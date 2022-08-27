Perryille house fire

This house in Perrvyille shows heavy damage after an unattended burning candle triggered a blaze on Thursday. The fire displaced three occupants - one of whom suffered non-life-threatening burns - and killed a pet dog, fire officials reported.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL

PERRYVILLE - Investigators are blaming an unattended burning candle for sparking a blaze inside a Perryville home on Thursday, displacing three occupants - one of whom suffered non-life-threatening burns, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

