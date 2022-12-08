CONOWINGO — An investigation is continuing after a blaze heavily damaged a home in Conowingo, displacing an unspecified number of occupants and killing five cats and one dog, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 5:17 a.m. on Monday after discovering the house fire in the 100 block of Rock Spring Road, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Water Witch Fire Company of Port Deposit served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 50 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about one hour, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in structural damage to one-story house, and it destroyed approximately $50,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesperson.
Six pets perished in the fire, but no people were injured, Alkire said, noting that the residents were not at home when the fire broke out. One cat that survived the fire was taken for medical treatment, he added.
MOSFM detectives conducted an on-scene investigation but, as of Wednesday, those investigators still were trying to pinpoint where the blaze started and determine what caused it, according to fire officials.
