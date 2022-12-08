Conowingo house fire

Smoke rises from this Conowingo home on Monday morning as firefighters battle the blaze, which displaced an unspecified number of occupants and killed six pets.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL

CONOWINGO — An investigation is continuing after a blaze heavily damaged a home in Conowingo, displacing an unspecified number of occupants and killing five cats and one dog, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.