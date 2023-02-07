COLORA — An investigation continued Tuesday after a blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in total damage at a Colora home, displacing five occupants, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
One of the occupants called 911 at 3:35 p.m. on Monday after discovering the fire at the home in the 100 block of Love Run Road, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze reportedly started in the attached garage and then spread into the house.
Approximately 50 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze, which caused smoke alarms in the home to signal, caused an estimated $150,000 in structural damage to the rancher-style house and destroyed approximately $50,000 in belongings, according to an MOSFM spokesman, who further reported that the fire displaced three adults and two children. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants, the spokesman said. No one was injured in the fire, he added.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives concluded that the blaze started in the attached garage, fire officials said. As of late Tuesday afternoon, however, investigators still were trying to determine what caused the blaze, fire officials added.
