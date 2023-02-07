Colora house fire

Flames shoot from a house on Love Run Road in Colora on Monday afternoon. The blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in total damage and displaced five residents, fire officials reported.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL

COLORA — An investigation continued Tuesday after a blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in total damage at a Colora home, displacing five occupants, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.


