CECIL COUNTY — Tuesday evening, County Executive Danielle Hornberger delivered her third State of the County Address, highlighting community wins and growth within the county. The speech emphasized a focus on conservative spending principles.
“Due to cost cutting efficiencies and a conservative approach to spending, the county audit report will show more than $44 million in surplus,” said Hornberger.
Hornberger noted that achieving a $44 million surplus was an effort her administration prioritized to ensure the county is well equipped for any potential nationwide economic downturns.
“With a possible national recession looming on the horizon we will be prepared to weather the storm by keeping our budget stable,” said Hornberger. “This economic foresight and commitment to savings ensures that taxes will not be raised.”
With the future of Cecil County in mind, Hornberger says that education is a pillar to the development of future residents and leaders of the county – and considers education as an investment.
After funding the Cecil County Public Schools at the state-mandated “maintenance of effort” level for the past two years, along with numerous capital investments in school facilities, Hornberger said her administration has increased funding for Cecil County Public Schools.
“The county continues to increase funding for the school system year over year,” said Hornberger. “Our youth will always be a sound investment,”
Outside of disciplined spending efforts, Hornberger brought attention to the economic growth within Cecil County in the past year – emphasizing the conservation of over 440 acres of farmland.
Many projects highlighted in the 2022 Address – like the new Belvidere Road I-95 interchange, Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville, the Northrop Grumman expansion, the Bainbridge project and the MD 5-Star equestrian event – all received acknowledgement as Hornberger explained that, as the county welcomes economic growth, her focus will remain on preserving Cecil County’s heritage.
“As we continue to attract high-paying jobs, I am committed to preserving this place we call home so that it is recognizable to current and future generations,” said Hornberger. “With increased development pressures, we are an agricultural county and I will work tirelessly to preserve it.”
In efforts to give back to residents, Hornberger noted two tax decreases she was able to bring to Cecil County residents.
“I am extremely proud of the fact that we have moved our county forward while at the same time returning some of the county’s good fortune to our citizens through two consecutive years of tax reductions,” said Hornberger.
Hornberger noted one of the two tax reductions she accomplished was historic for the county, as it was the first time in the county’s charter government history that income tax has been reduced.
Hornberger stated that that particular reduction makes Cecil County the fifth lowest tax jurisdiction in the state.
Although the 2023 State of the County Address naturally differed from Hornberger’s 2022 address, many of the projects, ideas and goals that were presented in 2022 as objectives of her administration were acknowledged as successes.
“The state of our county is incredibly strong and our opportunities for success remain limitless,” said Hornberger.
Focusing on upcoming priorities for Cecil County, Hornberger outlined taht conservative spending, economic growth and preservation of agriculture heritage will remain the focus of the Hornberger administration.
“My team and I are working hard to provide the citizens of Cecil County a fiscally responsible government focused on meeting our needs while exercising fiscal restraint and putting tax dollars back in the hands of our people and investing in infrastructure that prepares us for the future,” said Hornberger.
The full recording of the 2023 State of the County Address can be found on ccgov.org. Hornberger will deliver the State of the Economy Address, sponsored by Cecil’s Chamber of Commerce, on Monday at Schaefer’s Canal House in Chesapeake City.
