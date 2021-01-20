ELKTON — Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger announced last week the appointment of five new members to the Cecil County Ethics Commission.
The members were appointed last Thursday and include three Republicans and two Democrats, according to a release submitted by the county executive’s office. The appointments will need to be approved by the Cecil County Council. The appointments would also result in the current commission members no longer having their seats.
The new members include:
Heather O’Rourke, a registered Democrat, serves as a logistics manager at NorthBay. O’Rourke has more than a decade of non-profit experience in the education sector and specializes in social work, cultural competence, and professional leadership. During her time in the non-profit sector, O’Rourke has done work in logistics, administration, training, and teaching.
Janet Pope, a registered Democrat, is a senior recruiter at United States Commercial Real Estate Services (CBRE) where she recruits talent for leadership positions in the construction and real-estate industry. Pope has more than fifteen years of experience in human resources and recruitment management and specializes in performance management, employee relations, and conformance to employment law.
Andrew Goins, a registered Republican, is an ordained minister and associate pastor at Pleasant View Baptist Church. Previously, Goins served as the senior pastor at Elyria Baptist Church. Along with his role as a pastor, Goins is currently the police chaplain for the Rising Sun Police Department and the Havre de Grace Police Department. Goins attended Andersonville Theological Seminary where he obtained a Bachelor of Theology.
Charles Kelso, a registered Republican, is the owner and operator of Days Delight Farm and a resident of Port Deposit. Kelso retired from the Maryland Natural Resources Police after twenty years of law enforcement service. During his time in law enforcement, Kelso specialized in search and rescue operations and successfully prosecuted wildlife cases throughout the mid-Atlantic region.
Joseph Graf, a registered Republican, has more than a decade of experience in education and currently serves as an assistant principal at Kent County Middle School. Previously, Graf served as a special education coordinator with Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS). During his time at CCPS, Graf was a member of the Teaching and Learning Council and the Curriculum Council.
Graf attended Grand Canyon University where he obtained a Master of Education.
Hornberger issued the following statement in the release: “I am thankful that so many Cecil County citizens are willing to step up and volunteer their time to our many boards and commissions. Local participation is what makes our County so great.”
The appointment of five new members would result in the replacement of the current board. The approval of the appointments was scheduled to be introduced Tuesday night as resolutions before the Cecil County Council after press time.
