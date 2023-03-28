Pictured in this file photo is the County Administration Building in Elkton. Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger announced Tuesday a $10,000 salary increase for Cecil County law enforcement, corrections and paramedic EMS labor unions, along with emergency service dispatchers and prosecutors within the State’s Attorneys office.
CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger announced Tuesday a $10,000 salary increase for Cecil County law enforcement, corrections and paramedic EMS labor unions, along with emergency service dispatchers and prosecutors within the State’s Attorneys office.
“I took an oath to ensure the safety of Cecil County’s citizens,” said County Executive Hornberger. “This investment in our hardworking men and women in public safety is a reflection of my ongoing commitment to keeping our communities safe.”
The salary increase is set to go into effect July 1, 2023 along with the FY24 county budget, contingent upon approval by the County Council and the respective unions. The announcement of the raises follows a report completed by Sage Policy Group, which compared law enforcement compensation in Cecil County to comparable surrounding law enforcement agencies.
The report found that despite a 22 percent cost of living increase over the life of current law enforcement contracts, starting salaries for law enforcement in Cecil County lagged behind surrounding jurisdictions by about 15 percent.
The study also noted that salaries for existing officers were also lower than those of officers in surrounding, comparable jurisdictions.
The study cites that recent anti-law enforcement rhetoric across the country, as well as post-Covid workforce shortages, have created a competitive environment for public safety workers in the region around Cecil County – resulting in jurisdictions surrounding Cecil County steadily increasing public safety wages.
In a separate study done by the Cecil County Department of Human Resources on the compensation of public safety workers, officials indicated that a salary increase was also warranted for the other public safety branches.
“It’s not a secret that there is a great demand for emergency services professionals and that local governments across the region are all drawing from the same limited pool of candidates,” said Wayne Tome, Director of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services. “County Executive Hornberger’s proposed pay increase will empower us to become fully staffed and improve the delivery of critical services to our citizens.”
The $10,000 salary increase, affecting over 270 public safety personnel, totals $2.6 million, which will be reflected in the county’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget request that will be submitted to the County Council on April 1.
“Unfortunately, crime does exist in Cecil County, but my office is fully committed to keeping criminals off our streets,” said Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer. “To do that, however, requires talented, experienced, and fairly-compensated prosecutors. I want to thank County Executive Hornberger for her continued commitment to law and order.”
