Wearing an eye-catching unicorn costume, Toys For Tots coordinator Betty Dean shakes hands with Shank, president of the Elkton chapter of the Thunderguards Motorcycle Club, during a toy drive on Saturday in the Big Elk Mall.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
ELKTON — With chants of “Honk for the kids!” and “Don’t fight the fight!”, members of the Elkton chapter of the Thunderguards Motorcycle Club hailed passing cars in the Big Elk Mall on Saturday, asking them to donate money or toys to help with Toys For Tots’ annual effort to put some extra joy in Christmas stockings.
Bundled up against the chill of the afternoon and fueled by chili the non-profit provided, the Thunderguards took up their post in the parking lot of the mall, asking passersby for donations of money or toys. According to Betty Dean, the annual toy drive’s coordinator, the bikers have been some of the most consistent volunteers in helping with the toy drive.
“These guys are teddy bears,” said Dean with a chuckle. “If you check all these organizations, the bikers are the ones who help with the non-profits, toy drives, escorts of honor and all.”
Dean noted that the
Last year, Toys For Tots provided holiday support for nearly 5,800 children in Cecil County. Dean said that she anticipates the organization will be able to surpass that number, as, by the end of Saturday’s drive, the Thunderguards had helped raise over $400 and over 200 toys to fill Christmas stockings next month.
“We were able to help 200 families the other day in under five hours,” Dean said.
This comes despite the state of the national economy – with Dean saying that a $15 doll that she would have been able to purchase for the drive last year now runs $30. Many of the items being requested, Dean said, are less toys and more essentials, such as diapers and winter coats.
The Thunderguards, a motorcycle group founded in Wilmington, Del., said that they came out to help give back to the community.
“This is the season of giving,” said Bamm, vice president of the Elkton Thunderguards. “We want the community to know that if you’ve got an issue or a problem, you can call on the Thunderguards.”
“You never know when it’s your family that’s in need,” agreed Shank, the club’s president.
When asked about the calls to passing cars, Shank and Bamm laughed.
“It puts a smile on peoples’ faces,” Bamm said with a grin.
Another volunteer, realtor Jerry Moran, 80, donates the use of his truck to the toy drive. In his twelfth year helping with the drive, this year Moran set out a total of 178 collection boxes, and doing regular pickups from said boxes.
Moran said that his 84 year old brother helps him make the rounds.
“We have a blast,” said Moran.
According to Dean, Toys For Tots will have another drive on Dec. 17 at the Elkton VFW. They will also have a “Breakfast With Santa” event on Dec. 3 to benefit a local child’s fight with cancer.
