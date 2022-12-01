CECIL COUNTY — The fourth annual #LIVEFORTHOMAS toy drive is well underway.
Thomas Ocasio III committed suicide on July 28th, 2019 at 16 years old, after a losing battle with depression, according to his mother, Amy Ocasio.
“During his funeral service, #LIVEFORTHOMAS took hold, and it’s just become the slogan for suicide prevention and awareness in his memory,” Ocasio said.
Less than a year after Thomas passed away, Ocasio and her daughter established the Live For Thomas Foundation. It’s a nonprofit organization whose mission is suicide awareness and prevention, as well as a desire to break the stigma surrounding mental health.
According to Ocasio, Thomas loved Christmas and helping out kids. So, Ocasio and the foundation began a toy drive in his honor.
“As we went into our first holiday season without Thomas, where it was such a sad occasion, we were grieving the loss of him,” Ocasio said. “So we were like, Okay, what can we do? We decided to take his love of Christmas and kids and refocus that into a toy drive that would then benefit the families who are receiving services at the bridge in order to provide a Christmas for them.”
The drop off locations for the toy drive include, Blue Iris Day Spa and Salon, Elegant Exposures by Britt, Elkton High School, North East High School, Studio 13, Union Hospital Foundation, Walk-In Chiropractic and Wyman Orthodontics.
After the toy drive ends, the toys will be donated to The Bridge, which is Cecil County’s Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center. The toys that are donated to the Bridge will go to families in need and those who are suffering that are associated with The Bridge center.
“Our holiday programs assist with providing Christmas gifts as well as food and other items to survivors of intimate partner violence, as well as sexual assault,” April Maenner, shelter director for The Bridge, said.
The drive, which began Nov. 21, will continue accepting donations through Dec. 12. The foundation is also accepting monetary donations via Cash App, Paypal and Venmo.
