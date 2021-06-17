ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that all state offices and state government agencies will be closed on Friday, June 18 in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday.
While the Juneteenth holiday will be observed Saturday, June 19, the state takes the preceding Friday off in cases where holidays fall on Saturdays.
The governor has also issued a proclamation recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth Day in Maryland, following the passage of S. 475, the bill passed by the U.S. Senate recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
“This is an important step forward for our country,” Hogan said. “Maryland is proud to support this legislation, and observe this new national holiday.”
Juneteenth National Independence Day, which has been celebrated in at least some parts of the United States since 1865, has been established nationally as a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.
