The Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs, Anthony Woods, presented VFW Post 8185 Commander, William Ward, with a proclamation from Governor Wes Moore during the Port Deposit VFW Memorial Day ceremony.
A veteran places red flowers as part of the Port Deposit VFW Memorial Day ceremony.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
175th Infantry Commander LTC Alexi Franklin stands as a bugler plays the National Song of Remembrance, “taps,” during the Port Deposit VFW Memorial Day ceremony.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Boy Scouts stand as 175th Infantry Commander LTC Alexi Franklin addressed the crowd during the Port Deposit VFW Memorial Day ceremony.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
175th Infantry Commander LTC Alexi Franklin addresses the crowd during the Port Deposit VFW Memorial Day ceremony.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Dozens gather at VFW Post 8185 for Memorial Day ceremony.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
The Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs, Anthony Woods, addresses the crowd during the Port Deposit VFW Memorial Day ceremony.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
The Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs, Anthony Woods, presented VFW Post 8185 Commander, William Ward, with a proclamation from Governor Wes Moore during the Port Deposit VFW Memorial Day ceremony.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Veterans in the crowd stand during the Port Deposit VFW Memorial Day ceremony.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
VFW Post 8185 Commander William Ward addresses the crowd during the Port Deposit VFW Memorial Day ceremony.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
VFW Post 8185 Commander William Ward solutes a headstone of Jerry Skrivanek during the Port Deposit VFW Memorial Day ceremony.
PORT DEPOSIT — Port Deposit VFW Post 8185 played host to a Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday which focused on the history of the holiday, as well as the importance of honoring those who served their country.
The ceremony drew dozens to VFW Post 8185 where the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs, Anthony Woods, spoke on how the holiday weekend became what it is today.
“This is a time to celebrate and be joyful but it is important to remember where these freedoms and the ability came from,” said Woods. “We are inheritors of that tradition and it is our obligation to pay that forward.”
Woods explained that the first Memorial Day happened after the Civil War ended in Charleston, South Carolina.
The site of one of the first Memorial Day observances occurred at a racetrack that was used as a prisoner of war camp during the Civil War. Woods explained that behind the bleachers of the racetrack was a mass grave of Union soldiers who died during the war.
After the war ended, many of the newly liberated slaves were so grateful for their newfound freedom, they took the bodies from the mass grave and gave each of them a proper burial.
Once the burials were finished, a picket fence was built around the burial site and a sign was etched on the archway that read “Martyrs For The Cause Of Good.”
Woods explained that, the next day – May 1, 1865 – about 10,000 people showed up and marched around the racetrack in remembrance of the soldiers before ending the day with a picnic.
The first national observance of Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day, was declared May 5, 1868 by General John Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic. The day was created as an opportunity to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers and to hold ceremonies to honor their sacrifice.
“What that told me is that Memorial Day is a dual observation – joy and sacrifice, sorrow and celebration,” said Woods. “That is the intended spirit of today, that we can enjoy freedoms that others provided for us.”
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.