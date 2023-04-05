EARLEVILLE — Mount Harmon Plantation and Wicomico Hunt Club welcomes fans, vendors, trainers, and competitors to their second annual point-to-point races on April 16 in Earleville. This will be the only local horse race of its type on the Eastern Shore, and the only waterfront point-to-point race in the country.
Mount Harmon Plantation is one of Maryland’s most beautiful historical sites. Consisting of a 200-acre nature preserve surrounded by tributaries of the Sassafras River, with miles of scenic nature trails, an 18th century manor house, plantation outbuildings, and a formal serpentine-walled boxwood garden. Mount Harmon offers something for everyone.
The Wicomico Hunt Club was founded in the 1920’s and is the only remaining hunt sanctioned by the Masters of Foxhounds Association on the Delmarva Peninsula. They continue to enjoy the century-old sport of “riding to hounds” which they consider an exhilarating sport.
Both Mount Harmon and Wicomico Hunt Club are dedicated to preserving open spaces while emphasizing the historic connection between horse sports and land preservation.
Throughout the day there will be ten races, including six timber races, one flat race, and three pony races beginning at 10 a.m. These races are part of the Delaware Valley Point-to-Point series and the Maryland Steeplechase Governor’s Cup race series.
There will also be a marketplace full of dozens of artisan and equestrian vendors, and an open air food court and tavern. And of course tailgating, so plan to spend the day enjoying the races and beautiful countryside.
“It’s a great time, a good family event. Bring your grill and some chairs and enjoy the day out there. It is a beautiful venue,” course designer Brooke Boyer exclaimed.
At noon, there will be a carriage parade featuring members of the Brandywine Driving Club and a Wicomico Hunt Club hound parade, fan favorites last year. There will also be tailgate and hat contests, so bring your favorite hat and tailgate spread.
The featured race of the day is The Wicomico Hunt Cup, an open timber race over the three-mile Mount Harmon course starts at 3 p.m. New this year, there will be Fox Master Chase junior and invitational races.
The varied level of races from pony races to timber races encourages a new generation of equestrians to gain more experience through this event. Some may even end up at legendary races like the Maryland Hunt Cup, as most experienced jockeys started with pony races.
Jay Meister and Boyer designed the course again this year with 21 fences over the three mile course.
“More jumps means more education and schooling. We like to keep the jumps on the horse’s mind,” Boyer said. The course is a good schooling course to prepare horses for the bigger timber races later in the season. The winner of last year’s maiden timber race Boutonniere went on to win the Grand National two weeks later.
After Boyer and Meister first visited the plantation, when President of Mount Harmon Board of Directors, Race Chairman, and riding member of the Wicomico Hunt Club, Steve Isaacson, took them to the widows walk which overlooks the beautiful plantation and the Sassafras River, they were sold. They immediately saw the perfect venue for a point-to-point and their vision came to life.
Since then, Boyer and Isaacson have earned the Mount Harmon-Wicomico Hunt Point-to-Point seats on the board of the Maryland Steeplechase Association. Some of the races on the board are 80 years old, while they are only two years old.
“That makes us really unique, we are the youngest race in the whole series,” Isaacson said. With over 1,000 people attending their inaugural point to point to rave reviews, this year promises to be another great day of racing for the community to enjoy.
Steeplechase and point-to-point races started in Ireland in 1752 when Cornelius O’Callaghan and Edmund Blake raced their horses from point to point to see who was the fastest. It evolved over the years and came to America in the early 1800’s with Irish and English immigrants coming to the Mid-Atlantic region.
Horse racing has deep roots on the Sassafras River. In the late 1700s, Sydney George Jr. of Mount Harmon had a stable of 60 racing horses and a private race course. In 1830 when the Maryland Jockey Club, one of the oldest sporting organizations still around today, received a new charter from Congress, General Thomas Marsh Foreman was elected president. Foreman lived on Rose Hill with a thriving race horse business, the neighboring property to Mount Harmon.
“History comes to life at Mount Harmon Plantation,” said Mount Harmon Plantation Executive Director Paige Howard. The Mount Harmon Wicomico Hunt Point to Point kicks off a special event series, which also includes Revolutionary War Reenactments, Bull & Oyster Roast, Horseback Paper Chase, and Yuletide Festival. “We like to give people many reasons to come back and enjoy all Mount Harmon has to offer.” Mount Harmon Plantation’s guided tour season begins May 1 and runs throughout October. Day passes are available year round.
This event will be a great opportunity to enjoy history, nature, and horse racing at one of Maryland’s most beautiful historic sites.
Advanced tickets only. Tailgates, sponsorships, tickets, and advertising opportunities are available online at www.mountharmon.org. For race information, contact Brooke Boyer 302-530-6975, or rockinghorse6@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit Mount Harmon Plantation and Wicomico Hunt Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.