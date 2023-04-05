EARLEVILLE — Mount Harmon Plantation and Wicomico Hunt Club welcomes fans, vendors, trainers, and competitors to their second annual point-to-point races on April 16 in Earleville. This will be the only local horse race of its type on the Eastern Shore, and the only waterfront point-to-point race in the country.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.