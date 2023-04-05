ELKTON — A 13 year old Elkton boy has been charged with first and second degree assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and disruption of school activities by the Cecil County Sheriff's Office and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for an alleged incident last month at High Road School.
Lt. Michael Holmes, CCSO spokesman, said the March 28 incident began when the student pushed an administrator at the school located at 3035 Singerly Road and began tearing posters off the walls.
"Another staff member attempted to assist with the incident when the juvenile spit directly into her mouth," a press release from CCSO reads. The spitting as well as kicking continued as staff contacted the juvenile's mother, who informed the school she could not leave her work for several hours.
Deputies arrived to assist and the juvenile threatened to spit and stab the deputies. He also stated he would get his people to come to the sheriff's office with assault rifles and shoot up the sheriff's office.
A deputy was struck in the left shoulder when the juvenile reportedly threw an unknown object at him. It was then the deputy tried to arrest the teen and the teen responded by taking a pencil from his pocket and attempted to stab the officer. The officer was struck once but the pencil did not penetrate the skin.
During transport to CCSO, the teen repeatedly removed his seatbelt and spat and kicked inside the holding area of the patrol car.
According to the sheriff's office, this was not the teen's first run in with law enforcement. In a six month period, he has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Services seven times. Of those incidents, three involved spitting on faculty and others involved threatening to stab or stabbing staff. Less than two weeks before the March 28 incident, the teen was accused of punching and spitting on faculty and threatening to kill a responding deputy.
DJS released the juvenile back to his parent's custody after officially charging him with one count of first degree assault, three counts of second degree assault and disruption of school activities.
