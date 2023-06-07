Kamryn Steeley lost her father, Brian, when she was 14.
Losing someone that important at such a young age has a way of casting a shadow over life’s milestones – birthdays, holidays, going to prom. It’s hard for her not to think about who’s missing, who should be there to celebrate with her.
“All those things are supposed to be so happy, and it just all comes with a big side of sadness,” Kamryn’s mother, Tiffany Myers, said.
Kamryn, now 18, felt that familiar mix of joy and grief last week, when she graduated from Hodgson Vocational Technical High School.
She had followed in her father’s footsteps when she chose to attend Hodgson, and she played on the school’s soccer team, just like he had two decades earlier. Yet, Brian wasn’t there to watch her cross the Bob Carpenter Center stage in a maroon cap and gown to accept her diploma.
Kamryn’s cheering section was comprised of nearly a dozen people, including her mother, stepfather, grandparents and friends.
And then there was Tony – a stranger from Connecticut who had become like family. Beating in Tony’s chest was Brian’s heart.
“It was like my dad was there,” Kamryn said.
* * *
Brian Steeley was one of those people who just had a knack for making those around him feel better. He was quick with a joke, and he wasn’t afraid to do something goofy if he thought it would make someone else smile.
“Brian was hilarious,” Tiffany said. “He could not stand if someone was sad or feeling left out. Everyone had to be included, no matter what he was going through.”
Brian grew up in Newark and studied the electrical trade at Hodgson. Before his death, he was working for a contracting company and living in West Chester, Pa.
Tiffany met Brian when she was in high school and had Kamryn when was she was 19. They didn’t stay together as a couple after Kamryn was born, but they always stayed close.
“Brian always felt like he was part of my family, but not in a romantic way,” she said. “We had a very close friendship. We cared about each other.”
Behind his jovial spirit, though, Brian struggled with addiction. He injured himself at Lums Pond State Park when Kamryn was a toddler, and a prescription for pain pills got him hooked on opioids.
“People that didn’t know him, they would not have known that he struggled with substance abuse.” Tiffany said. “He tried so hard. For years, he was in and out of rehab, and then he’d be okay for a little bit. And then he just wasn’t.”
Brian and Kamryn had the best relationship they could, under the circumstances, Tiffany said, and they grew closer in the last couple years of Brian’s life. They loved doing artsy activities together, like painting rocks and making bracelets.
Hanging over everything, though, was the worry that Brian’s addiction would one day win.
“She, for years, feared that happening,” Tiffany said. “And I did too.”
Tiffany often thought about what she would do if or when she got the call that Brian had died. She decided she would try to delay telling Kamryn and take her on a trip, just to give her one last day of fun, one last good memory, before her world shattered.
* * *
A father of four, Tony Bennett lives in Hartford, Conn., and made a career as the owner of a commercial cleaning business. A cat lover, he “collects pets like other people collect shoes,” as his wife puts it.
Tony loved maintaining his yard, cutting the grass and keeping the hedges neatly trimmed. Sometime in 2018, he found that doing so was getting harder and harder.
“I’d be wiped out exhausted, like I climbed Mount Everest,” Tony said, adding that when he laid down at night, he would feel like he was drowning.
At first, he hid his medical issues from his wife, but after several nights of not sleeping, he told her what was going on and they went to the hospital.
After doing a battery of tests, doctors told Tony he had end-stage congestive heart failure and would need a heart transplant. Doctors told him it was likely he had contracted a virus that attacked his heart muscles.
Tony underwent open-heart surgery to have a heart pump installed. The pump kept him alive for 18 months, but it kept getting infected.
Doctors advised Tony to stay at the hospital because doing so would move him up on the list for a transplant. Tony checked into Hartford Hospital on New Year’s Day 2020.
At 61, he was considered young for a heart transplant.
* * *
The day that Kamryn and Tiffany had long feared came Jan. 15, 2020. Brian was at work when he overdosed and was rushed to Chester County Hospital in West Chester, where he was placed on life support.
Tiffany wasn’t sure if Kamryn was ready to see her father in that state, but Kamryn decided she wanted to be involved.
They spent five days going to visit Brian in the hospital. They covered the walls of the hospital room with photos of Brian so the nurses would see him as a human being who was loved, not “just another addict.”
Doctors tried lowering Brian’s body temperature and then gradually raising it, but he never regained brain function. Brian’s family agreed to donate his organs.
Shortly before Brian was to be taken off life support, his family gathered in his room. They said their goodbyes, and one family member tickled his feet, causing involuntary movement.
“It sounds weird, but we were happy to have that time,” Tiffany said. “We laughed. I know Brian would have loved that.”
Ultimately, several people benefited from Brian’s organs, including his heart, kidneys and corneas.
Under the strict rules of the organ donation program, donors and recipients remain anonymous unless both parties agree after the surgery to have contact.
Kamryn and Tiffany tried, to no avail, to cajole the transplant team to offer them hints about the person who would be receiving Brian’s heart.
“We were curious. We wondered, I think, mostly about the heart,” Tiffany said. “Your heart is where everything is: your emotions, your love.”
* * *
Some 250 miles away in Hartford, the worst day of Kamryn’s life was about to become the best day of Tony’s.
Tony was on his 21st day in the hospital, and he had already been disappointed once when an earlier heart donation had fallen through.
That first time, Tony was ecstatic and called all his sisters in excitement. His wife, Kim, tried to bring him down to earth. There was another family grieving, she reminded Tony.
“It never was lost on us that this was a sacrifice,” Kim said. “This was somebody that gave something.”
This time, when doctors again told him a heart was available, it was for real. Kim left her classroom at the alternative school where she taught, and the family gathered at Tony’s bedside.
“It was very spiritual,” Kim said. “We were happy, but we were really aware of what another family was going through.”
Brian’s heart arrived by helicopter, and Tony was wheeled into surgery at 6 p.m. At 3 a.m., he was done, and a doctor let him listen to his new heart beating – a sound he hadn’t heard in 18 months of having a heart pump.
“I was so impressed when the doc let me hear it. Oh snap, I’m well,” Tony said. “Still, that was tapered by the fact there was a loss.”
The next day, a weird thought kept popping into Tony’s head.
“I just thought this name Brian,” he said. “For whatever reason, this name Brian came into my head.”
* * *
The transplant team encouraged Tony and Kim to reach out to the donor family through a third-party service that ensures everyone’s privacy. They waited a year and then sent off a letter.
Three months later, they got a letter back from Brian’s mother, Laurie. The letter led to phone calls and then Facetime conversations.
Laurie told Tony her son had been a drummer; Tony replied that he was, too. At some point, Laurie casually mentioned her son’s name.
Hearing the name Brian stopped Tony in his tracks. He told Laurie about how that name had popped into his head after the surgery.
“She started crying,” Tony said. “She said he was talking to me. It’s been spiritual. God was definitely involved in this.”
Tiffany was the next to reach out to Tony, and she told him Kamryn would like to meet him. Tony and Kim invited Kamryn and Tiffany to Connecticut, and they made the trip last summer.
Tony gave Kamryn a dozen orange roses. She gave him a framed photo of her and Brian.
Kamryn put a stethoscope to Tony’s chest and listened to her father’s heart beating. Tiffany recorded the heartbeat on an ultrasound teddy bear made for pregnant women to record their baby’s heartbeat.
The two families quickly felt like they had known each other all their lives. Still, it was bittersweet for Kamryn.
“It’s like being so close to such a big part of her dad, but it’s not her dad,” Tiffany said.
Before they left to return to Newark, Kamryn asked Tony if he would attend her graduation. He immediately said yes.
“I was so honored,” Tony said.
* * *
Tony and Kim traveled to Newark last week, spending time with Tiffany, Kamryn, Laurie and other members of Brian’s family.
The highlight of the trip came May 31 when they watched Kamryn graduate. After studying nursing at Hodgson, she is heading to Delaware Technical and Community College to become an ultrasound tech. Her desire to go into the medical field was inspired by seeing her father in the hospital.
Tiffany was emotional throughout the ceremony. At one point, she turned to Tony.
“How does your heart feel?” she asked. “Like, how does her dad feel?”
Now three years after the transplant, Tony hasn’t had any complications or signs of rejection, though the anti-rejection medications are rough on his body.
At night, he often holds his hand over his new heart and thinks about how lucky he was to receive a transplant, and how lucky he was to receive it when he did. Less than two months after his surgery, the pandemic shut down the world, and most non-COVID medical procedures were put on hold.
“I just lay there and think about Brian and meditate on that and say thank you,” he said. “It’s humbling. It makes you right-sized. It brings you down to earth and lets you know how fragile life is.”
The two families plan to stay in touch, and Tony looks forward to attending Kamryn’s wedding someday.
Kim said getting to know Brian’s family is a gift all by itself.
“The first blessing is an obvious one, but then the rest of the blessings just keep unfolding,” she said. “You can’t ask for anything better than that.”
“This is a hard thing for two families,” she added. “But I feel like this was the best possible way for it to turn out. I don’t think we could have picked a better continuation of the story.”
Tony agreed.
“It’s been a wonderful, amazing experience in my life. A life-changing experience, and a blessing all in one,” he said. “My hope and desire is to be the most positive person I can be as a reflection of her dad in me, so she can see some positivity and maybe even see some of her dad in me.”
