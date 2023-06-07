Kamryn Steeley lost her father, Brian, when she was 14.


Heart transplant

A family photo shows Kamryn Steeley with her late father, Brian.
Heart transplant

Kamryn Steeley covered the walls of the hospital room with photos of her father so the nurses would see him as a human being who was loved, not “just another addict.”
Heart transplant

Tony Bennett and Kamryn Steeley meet for the first time at Bennett’s home in Connecticut.
Heart transplant

Kamryn Steeley poses with transplant recipient Tony Bennett during her graduation at the Bob Carpenter Center.
Heart transplant

From left: Tiffany Myers, Kamryn Steeley, Tony Bennett and Kim Bennett pose outside Myers’ home in Newark. Tony Bennett received a donated heart from Steeley’s late father.

Sign Up For Newsletters

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.