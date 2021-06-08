WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A shelter-in-place directive for people within a half-mile radius of a crash scene on Interstate 95 involving hazardous material was lifted about two hours after it was issued, state officials said Tuesday.
Environmental officials issued the directive Tuesday afternoon following an early-morning crash involving a trailer carrying organic peroxide.
The crash occurred near the junction of I-95 and Airport Road when a pickup truck pulling the trailer hit a disabled vehicle on the roadway, officials said.
Response crews began burning off the peroxide at the crash scene shortly after 1 p.m., and the sheltering order was lifted around 3:30 p.m.
The closing of I-95 in both directions for several hours led to severe congestion on many roads in the area, but all lanes were reopened around 4 p.m.
Organic peroxide is a chemical compound often used in the manufacturing of plastics. It is unstable at high temperatures and can cause a fire or explosion. Exposure can irritate the skin and can damage the respiratory and gastrointestinal systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.