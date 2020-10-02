The following is an in-person interview conducted with Maryland 1st Congressional District U.S. Representative and Republican Party nominee Andy Harris on Sept. 25.
Cecil Whig: While several counties/communities in the district are doing well on the economic development front, others are struggling with the loss of industries/populations. What would you do to help improve economic development and growth to those areas in the district most in need, and what additional measures can be done at the federal level to enhance economic development in the district?
Andy Harris: There are some counties on the Eastern Shore that certainly are lagging behind other counties in the district. What we have to do first of all, just on the national level, we have to make sure we get the economy going again. The economy was going very well before the COVID pandemic. We have got to get it back on track. Part of the post COVID environment is going to be actually attracting some of the manufacturing back to the U.S. I think there are counties on the Eastern Shore that are ideal sites for attracting some of that business back to the U.S.
The other thing we need to do, we need to make sure we don’t hurt the other industries on the Shore, whether it is the tourism industry, the watermen industry or the agriculture industry. We have to make sure the federal government doesn’t get in the way of allowing those industries to prosper in the recovery.
We have had record increases in median family income in the U.S. and in the 1st Congressional District before the COVID pandemic and we need to return to that kind of economy
CW: What is your position on how the COVID-19 pandemic is being handled by the State of Maryland and nationally? If placed in charge of COVID-19 related responses what would you handle differently?
AH: The most important thing to remember is this is a novel coronavirus. This has not been seen on the earth before last year. So we really had no experience whatsoever with it. We have had experiences with related coronaviruses, but not with the one that causes COVID-19 as a disease. No one knew what was the right thing to do because we have never seen this before.
At the federal level, precautions were taken. I think some of the most important precautions were stopping international travel since we knew this virus originated in China, spread to Europe and then spread to the U.S., stopping international travel was important.
Beyond that, the most important thing the federal government could do was to accelerate the development of treatments and vaccines so that we could shorten, to the greatest extent possible, the duration of this pandemic. That is exactly what we are doing with Operation Warp Speed, which is going to have, I believe, a licensed vaccine before the end of the year, which means probably by next summer we can return almost to a state of normal, which is so important to the economy of the Eastern Shore.
On the state level, the important thing was for the governor to monitor how the state was doing, and once the lockdowns were imposed, to engage how quickly we could come out of the lockdowns. I thought we waited a little too long to come out of the spring lockdown. Since the Eastern Shore economy is so dependent on the summer season, I thought we could have come out a little earlier. We did come out and I think we came out fairly safely. The bottom line is in Maryland we came out without stressing our health system really at all. Stopping elective procedures was a financial strain on our health system, but we did not fill our hospitals and we did not have patients who couldn’t get care because of healthcare system constraints for COVID-19.
What would I have done differently? Given that we didn’t know much about this last year, we were all learning at the same time, it is easy to play Monday morning quarterback, but the fact of the matter is we have passed the spike in deaths in the country. Our rate of hospitalizations has gone way down, our death rate has gone way down. All the trends are in the right direction, with the development of therapeutics and, I believe by the end of the year, licensing of a vaccine.
People have to realize how significant Operation Warp Speed was to cut through the red tape of product development and vaccine development and therapy development yet preserving the safety and efficacy requirements that the FDA has. Being in the federal government for awhile, you learn there is a lot of red tape that can come out of Washington. Some of that red tape is not necessary, some regulation is. Obviously the FDA needs to ensure that drugs are safe and efficacious, but there can be a lot of red tape that slows down drug and vaccine development that is not necessary.
The government is making the investment of producing the vaccines as they are being researched and in the regulatory approval process. This usually doesn’t occur. There is usually a one-year lag time or so, but in this case one year is tens of thousands of lives. The decision was made, and I think it was the right decision, to go ahead and produce these vaccines in parallel with testing the vaccines.
Now some of the vaccines are not going to pan out and we will have spent money producing them that is never going to be used, but that is OK, because I am convinced several of them are going to pan out and we are going to have hundreds of millions of doses by early next year.
CW: Issues relating to race and class have been a challenge historically for the Eastern Shore as well as the country as a whole and continues to be a topic of conversation due to ongoing rallies and protests throughout the region. In your opinion, how much of a problem still exists with respect to racism and what needs to be done to help resolve these issues, not only in the 1st District, but also nationwide?
AH: So look, racism exists, everyone realizes it exists. The question is whether or not it exists to an extent in this country that is greater than other countries in any way? I don’t think that is true. I think we have led in opposing racism and in dealing with racism.
Are we perfect on this? No we are not perfect, but we are far better than many other places in the world. For instance, in some places slavery still exists and we passed that 150 years ago.
What we have to do first off, we have to realize that in response to the George Floyd killing and other things that peaceful protests are always welcome in this country. No question about it. Non-peaceful protests should not be welcome. This is a country of law and order and we should respect the fact that peaceful protest does not include looting. It does not include what we could call rioting. It does not include destruction and it certainly doesn’t involve injuring other people.
To deal with some of the issues that have been brought up over this past six-months, I think what we need to do is we need better training for our law enforcement. Not to defund police, but to actually increase funding to the police departments so that they can have the training, for instance, in crisis deescalation, in cultural understanding. The are things you train your way out of, you don’t defund your way out of.
Are we a perfect nation? No we are not, but we are still the best nation on the Earth and I believe we are one of the least racist nations on the Earth, but there is room for improvement. If we all agree peacefully, we can all do it together.
One issue that has come up on the Eastern Shore is removal of various statues. My position is that we should use the opportunity, instead of taking down these statues, to educate people, to provide historic context, perhaps to put up companion statues that show the contrast and lead to historical education.
I think tearing down statues actually might divide more than it might unite and this is what we see around the country. As statues are torn down it actually creates more division to some extent than less division. We should not deny our history.
Overall, we should be very proud of American history. We have brought democracy and freedom to places on the earth where it has never existed. There are more place where we will bring it to. We have been at the forefront of doing that for two centuries now. We are not perfect, but we are very, very good.
CW: Agriculture is one of the primary industries on the Eastern Shore, but there is evidence that some farming practices have a detrimental effect on the health of the Chesapeake Bay. How do you propose balancing the needs of one of our most important industries with our most cherished natural resource?
AH: Fortunately, Maryland has been at the forefront of a cooperative partnership between the agricultural community and the environmental community with regard to preserving the Chesapeake Bay. We have nutrient management programs in place for 20 years now. The bottom line is there is no farmer who wants to put more fertilizer on their crop than it needs to have to absolutely grow that crop. Maryland farmers agree with that. The problem is not Maryland right now, the problem is upstream states like Pennsylvania and New York that don’t have those good agriculture practices.
We can’t look to Maryland farmers to solve the entire problem of the Chesapeake Bay. We have to look to a cooperative agreement that does exist between states that is overseen by the Environmental Protection Agency. That will drive Pennsylvania and New York to decrease the amount of nutrients that is put in the Susquehanna River, for instance, that then flow into the Bay and contribute to bay pollution.
We have to thank our Maryland farmers for being that cooperative and keep our eyes on making sure that our neighbors are not affecting the Bay. They (neighbors) don’t live on the Bay, but the actions of those communities upstream from Maryland certainly do affect the Bay.
I think our farmers are good stewards of the land. I think they want to preserve the Chesapeake Bay. It is part of the culture of the Eastern Shore of Maryland. I think they are doing a very good job doing it. Our poultry industry industry is cooperating very, very well. Maryland is not the major problem with the Chesapeake Bay.
CW: Health care, especially as it pertains to the loss of medical services in rural areas is an issue on the Eastern Shore and nationally. What do you think needs to be done to address the challenges prevalent with respect to rural health care especially as it pertains to lack of available coverage in some areas?
AH: There are a couple of things we have to do. It is true that it is hard to get health providers into rural areas. We have to put programs in place at the state and national level that encourage providers to work in a rural area.
The first thing we need to do is make sure our federally qualified health centers are fully funded. These are the centers throughout the Eastern Shore that provide healthcare, not only to people who are at the lower end of the economic spectrum, but really everyone who cannot find another source of healthcare.
The second thing we need to do is we need to make sure we don’t provide incentives for healthcare providers to work in urban areas. Unfortunately, through the Medicare program we actually provide that incentive by paying less to providers who work in a rural area. This doesn’t make much sense. I understand the cost of living is higher in an urban area, but what you are doing is you are attracting healthcare providers to go to that urban area because of higher rates of payment. We have to change Medicare policy on that.
The third thing we have to do is we have to establish, preserve and expand the programs that provide student loan paybacks for healthcare providers that are willing to work in an underserved or rural area. This is very important, it is very significant because without these programs we would have even fewer providers.
The last thing we have to do is realize is that if we are not training enough Americans to do the job of providing healthcare, then we have to relax the rules to allow healthcare providers in sectors of the healthcare economy where we are lacking to come into U.S. and participate in those rural communities. There are programs in the Department of State that do that. We have to make sure those programs are maintained as long as necessary until we can train enough Americans to fulfill those needs.
Rural healthcare environment is very different from the healthcare environment in an urban setting.
CW: What other issues would you like to discuss that you feel are relevant to the district, or your candidacy?
AH: As a veteran, we need to make sure that we continue the progress we have made to provide adequate care to our veterans. I know that in the last four years we have added Veteran’s Choice which is very important to our veterans on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Prior to that, (veterans) had to wait long times or travel long distances to get their healthcare. Now they have a choice to get that healthcare locally or to go to a Veteran’s Administration hospital across the bridge.
We have to continue on what I call the “reasonable regulatory pathway” so that we don’t over-regulate our agriculture industry out of business or our poultry industry out of business because these are very important industries on the Eastern Shore. We live in a global economic environment where if we handicap these industries through over-regulation we will lose these industries on the Eastern Shore.
We need to make sure we have enough temporary work visas. I am proud to be the head of the H2B coalition in the House of Representatives that makes sure that when we can’t find Americans for temporary work in the 1st Congressional District, most importantly summer jobs, we will have temporary farm workers come in to take those jobs. Those temporary farm workers go home after the season. They pay taxes. They pay payroll taxes. They pay Medicare and Social Security taxes even though they will never receive Medicare or Social Security. These are win-win employees for the district and we have to make sure we take care of them.
Finally, we have to make sure that since Second Amendment rights are so important to rural areas like the Eastern Shore, we have to make sure we don’t impair anyone’s Second Amendment rights to defend themselves with a firearm if necessary. I have always been a strong supporter of Second Amendment rights.
It has been an honor to serve the 1st Congressional District for nine and a half years now. Sitting on the Appropriations Committee, on the Agriculture Sub-Committee is important for protecting those bedrock industries of our Eastern Shore economy, agriculture and poultry. Without those two industries the economy would collapse because so many areas of the economy depend on those two industries.
