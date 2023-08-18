RISING SUN — Rep. Andy Harris (R-1) expressed his concerns over federal government spending, stating that “debt is the United State’s number one export,” to a crowd of Cecil County residents gathered in the Rising Sun Banquet Hall for the congressman’s town hall on Tuesday.
The statement followed Harris’ display of a poster board graph showing debt accumulation amounts in the United States since the early 1900s.
Harris pointed out that after World War II in 1945, the United States borrowed so much money to fund the war, that the country’s debt was equal to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product for the year.
“Our debt was 103.9 percent — it was equal to everything we made that year,” Harris said.
Harris explained that the United States approached the same level of debt during the COVID-19 pandemic as it did after WWII. Harris said that the difference he is concerned about, is that the WWII debt went down and that the pandemic debt is continuing to go up.
As a subcommittee chairmen on the House Committee on Appropriations — the committee responsible for funding the government — Harris said he is working to rein in overall federal discretionary spending and to cut back the increased government spending that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every month we spend about $150 billion more than we bring in,” Harris said. “This year, we are on track to hit a $1.7 trillion debt deficit and it is simply not sustainable.”
Harris sees the government spending issue as being a leadership issue in which he said “the president has to take leadership on.”
“This is not sustainable and we need to push for a discussion about it in Washington,” Harris said.
An attendee of the town hall asked Harris “at what point will the United States pay back its debt and with what?” Harris called the question “the most serious question of the night” and provided context to what has been done so far.
“During Covid, we increased spending by about $5 trillion and there are two ways to get that money back — one, people can lend it to you or the federal reserve can create it and lend it to itself,” Harris said.
Harris noted that the federal reserve “printed most of the $5 trillion” and sold another trillion worth of bonds. Although this may have alleviated part of the problem, Harris said that printing money has led to inflation because there was less production of goods and services and more money in circulation.
As for selling bonds, Harris said that he thinks the current administration’s budget will only drive the United States further into debt and that it will never “balance out the county’s spending and income.”
With many of the town hall attendees listening with wide eyes of shock, Harris continued and said that selling bonds could only be a temporary solution.
“Other countries may no longer look at the United States and they may go elsewhere to buy bonds from other countries that may be more capable of actually paying them back,” Harris said. “That’s when the problem really begins.”
If the United States is no longer able to sell bonds, the situation then internalizes and interest rates will “go way up,” according to Harris.
“And all hell will break loose,” Harris said.
Although Harris did not elaborate on what part of the federal budget is causing the United States to spend $150 billion more than what the country brings in each month, he did explain that a potential fix would be growing the United States economy through energy production.
“China and Russia realize the importance of energy in the world economy, the only people who don’t understand it are the people running the Department of Energy in Washington,” Harris said.
Harris noted that he does not favor renewable energy as energy like coal and natural gas are what build a strong global economy. Harris said that since the United State’s two biggest enemies are debt and China, the United States should begin producing natural gas to eliminate the two.
Since natural gas is one of the cheapest forms of energy and the United States has a large reserve of it, Harris said the United States is just simply “unwilling” to assert economic dominance over China.
“The only way the United States will takedown China is the same way we did with the Soviet Union — economically,” Harris said. “We can build all of the windmills and solar panels at a cost far more than coal and China will destroy us economically because they realize the importance of energy in the world economy.”
When asked what his priorities outside of government spending and national debt are for his next term, Harris said that he is working to secure the “wide-open borders,” restore energy independence and re-authorize the Farm Bill which allows policymakers to address agriculture and food issues.
Locally, Harris said that he is focusing on finding a solution to the invasive blue catfish crisis as well as providing relief for Maryland businesses that do not have enough temporary workers.
“I encourage everyone to get involved and stay up to date with the world we live in,” Harris said. “It’s going to take all of us to work together to fix things.”
