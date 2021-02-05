BALTIMORE — A Forest Hill man could be sentenced to 10 years in prison after being charged in a federal complaint alleging illegal possession of an unregistered firearm.
In announcing the complaint against Blaine Kenneth Kluge, the US Attorney for the District of Maryland, Robert K. Hur, Timothy Jones, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Charles Moore, chief of the Bel Air Police Department allege Kluge was in possession of a homemade silencer when law enforcement conducted a search warrant at his home Oct, 29, 2019.
Police were looking for evidence related to the burglary and desecration of a Bel Air church.
“During the search of the home, law enforcement recovered from Kluge’s bedroom a suspected homemade silencer; a replica Nazi knife with a swastika on it; a replica German military helmet bearing Nazi symbols; a ballistic vest with rifle plates, and two loaded magazines of .223-caliber ammunition stored inside the vest; and over 2,500 rounds of varying caliber ammunition,” read a statement from the US Attorney’s Office in Baltimore.
According to officials the silencer was found on top of a locked gun safe. While there were no firearms in the safe police did find the ballistic vest and two loaded magazines.
The silencer was not found in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record database, in violation of the law.
At an initial appearance before US Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner Kluge was released pending trial.
Kluge has a September trial scheduled in Harford County for 24 charges including burglary, theft, malicious destruction of property, defacing religious property, and racial or religious harassment.
