ELKTON — Whether this is your first Halloween experience, or your first since the pandemic, there is plenty of fun happening in Cecil County and surrounding communities for the next several days.
Thursday
Singerly Fire Company hosts Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its station house, 300 Newark Avenue in Elkton. This is a fundraiser for the fire company. Trick or treaters and those participating in the distribution of said treats are asked to make a donation to the fire company.
Oxford Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 at South and Third Streets. The judges will be set up at Third and Locust Streets.
Friday
Boo Bash is from 5 until 8 p.m. at Lower Ferry Park in Perryville. Trunk or Treating, an inflatable maze, a pumpkin patch and other kid fun while the adults browse the Spooktacular Market. Food and refreshments will be sold. Also there’s a costume contest for kids, adults and pets.
Calvert Manor, now known as Autumn Lake at Calvert Manor, 1881 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun, is hosting a unique Trick or Treat event in which costumed children walk the outside of the building and greet residents through their windows to receive treats. This will run from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m.
Dean Warsing and Octoraro Paranormal Society will offer historic ghost stories at Elk Landing Foundation starting at 6 p.m. with sessions also at 7, 8 and 9. Tickets are $10 per person and benefits Elk Landing Foundation, 500 Landing Lane in Elkton.
Steppingstone Museum in Havre de Grace offers “A Historic Halloween” from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with trunk or treat, s’mores, ghost stories and more in a family-friendly celebration. $5 per adult, free for children at 461 Quaker Bottom Road.
Saturday
Spooktacular Fall Festival hosted by Drug Free Cecil at Elkton High School, 110 James St. from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. This is a Trunk or Treat event with candy, games, community information, a drug take-back and more.
Bethel Lutheran Church, 24 Cameron Road in North East hosts its Happy Halloween Trunk or Treat with free hot dogs and chips, a moon bounce and lots of candy from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Charlestown’s “Nightmare on Water Street” begins with a parade at 1 p.m. and ends with Trunk or Treat at Veterans Park. There’s a new route this year that begins Charlestown Fire Hall, follows Conestoga Street ending at the park on Water Street. The event ends at 4.
Ancestor Altars Class is being offered at Haven, 130 Market St. in Havre de Grace. Learn how the living and the dead communicate in time for the Day of the Dead holiday. This is a donation only event with all proceeds going to Chesapeake Feline Association. Doors open at 12:45 and the event runs from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps hosts its 4th Annual Trunk or Treat from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.at the station house, 1601 Level Road. Free hot dogs and cider, Harford County Fire Safety Trailer and more displays plus candy.
Turkey Point Vineyard at 2963 Turkey Point Road in North East is hosting a grown ups Halloween in the Vineyard from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wagon rides, a scavenger hunt, costume contest and Halloween Trail in the Woods will also feature Maryland Beer Co. brews and Zero Degrees food.
Trunk or Treat 2022 is at First Baptist Church of North East from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the church, 206 Mechanics Valley Road in North East. Candy and food for all.
Hollingsworth Landing Association and The Paris Foundation host their Fall Festival from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. in the Hollingsworth Manor Community, 200 Road B in Elkton. Games, food, trunk or treat and ending the evening with a movie.
Boo At Night is at Plumpton Park Zoo from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with events for all levels of bravery. Trick or treating is offered for all. Ghost stories around the bonfire, The Fright Maze and more. General admission is $12 and $15 more for the trip through Wendigo Woods if you dare.
Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027 in North East hosts a Halloween Party starting at 7 p.m. featuring the band “Bad Alibi.”
Sunday
Trunk or Treat and 2022 Car Meet at People’s Plaza in Glasgow from 10 a.m. until noon. This is strictly a show with no competition. Dress up yourself and that custom car and give out treats to the kids.
Tails and Treats Pet Fest is from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Concord Point Light House at the corner of Concord and Lafayette Streets in Havre de Grace. A pet parade at 3:30, kids activities plus vendors and more.
Monday
Halloween Trick or Treating in Cecil County is from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Get Ship Wrecked on Main Street in North East. Do your Trick or Treating in town from 6 until 8 p.m. There will be lots of candy, a pirate ship and live music on The Green. If you come dressed as a pirate you are invited to be part of a pirate photo op at 8:15. North East United Methodist Church will host its Trunk or Treat at the same time at 308 South Main St.
Oxford Church of the Nazarene offers “Trunkapalooza” from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church, 116 East Locust St. Along with candy there will be snacks, cotton candy, a bounce house and more fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.