Habitat homebuyer Felicia Hanna and her son (left); Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna Executive Director, Yvonne Golczewski; Cecil County Chief of Housing and Community Development, Earl Grey and Cecil County School of Technology Principal Nicole Parr (right), break ground in front of the Habitat build site on Manor Road in Elkton.
The cite of Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna’s “Habi-Tech” home on Manor Road in Elkton.
The shovels used for the groundbreaking of Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna’s “Habi-Tech” home on Manor Road in Elkton sit against a table before the ceremony.
Shovels stick in the dirt after the groundbreaking ceremony for Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna’s “Habi-Tech” project on Manor Road in Elkton.
Attendees of the groundbreaking event gather on Manor Road in Elkton.
Attendees clap after the groundbreaking ceremony of Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna’s “Habi-Tech” project on Manor Road in Elkton.
ELKTON — Susquehanna Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with the Cecil County School of Technology (CCST), held a groundbreaking ceremony for a “Habi-Tech” home in Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
The ceremony drew dozens to Manor Road in Elkton where residents of the neighborhood welcomed their new neighbor, Felicia Hanna.
“This is a start to a new beginning for me and my family,” said Hanna, a single mother of three. “I have been waiting a couple years for this so this is a bit overwhelming.”
As a Habitat homebuyer, Hanna is required to contribute 250 hours of volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity either working on her own home or others. In volunteering, Hanna said she looks forward to possibly painting when she works on her new home on Manor Road.
Along with Hanna, Devon Price and his wife Julie Price said they look forward to volunteering in the construction of the house, as part of their 79-foot Norway Spruce – that served as the Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Tree last year in New York City – will be used as part of the foundation of the house.
“When we donated the tree, we wanted to make sure that the lumber that the tree gets turned into after it is taken down from the Rockefeller Center will be used in local Habitat projects,” said Devon Price. “Habitat was gracious enough to have the lumber come back and be used at a local chapter.”
Hanna’s new home on Manor Road will be the fourth time Habitat Susquehanna has purchased a “Habi-Tech” home built by the CCST.
“The students love this partnership,” said the CCST’s Principal, Nicole Parr. “The students are learning a trade and they are excited to give back to the community and we are happy that this house will have a family for it.”
Once the home is transported from the CCST to Manor Road, Habitat Susquehanna will be seeking volunteers to help in a variety of tasks ranging from finishing the roof, drywalling, painting, flooring, cabinetry and more.
Habitat Susquehanna noted that anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on their website under the volunteer tab. No experience needed, only the desire to serve and willingness to learn. Community, church or business groups can schedule a “team build day” by contacting Habitat Susquehanna’s Volunteer Coordinator, Michele Louderback, at mlouderback@habitatsusq.org.
