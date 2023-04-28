PORT DEPOSIT — For Gwendolyn “Gwen” Campbell the time is right for her to get more involved in the town she calls home.
Campbell, 51, has been active in Port Deposit through the Paw Paw Museum and the board of the Port Deposit Heritage Corporation, where she helped improve its membership. Over the past year, she’s had some life changes, including the loss of her husband, and selling her business — The Shoppe at Marigold Manor — to Jess Baxter. She turned the home at 29 North Main St. completely into an AirBnB operation and now lives at Tomes Landing Condominiums.
“I’ve always wanted to be a part of the town government,” Campbell said. “I feel like I now have time to devote.”
Campbell will be on the May 9 ballot, challenging incumbent Councilman Kevin Brown and fellow newcomers Daniel Guercio and Randa Thiele.
People have been asking Campbell for awhile to run for office, she said, adding, she has ideas if elected.
“We need more foot traffic and shops in town,” Campbell said of the town that became home eight years ago. “We’ve got you covered as far as bars and restaurants but ladies like to shop.”
Campbell wants to encourage small gift, boutique and specialty stores to fill in the empty spaces along Main Street.
“We’ve got to bring more people into town. We need to utilize Marina Park more with festivals and parades,” she said. She is not alone in her thought that Port Deposit also needs more municipal parking.
“We need to do something about these condemned buildings too,” Campbell said. From her front porch, she has a good view of a set of four dilapidated townhomes known locally as “the quad.” Port Deposit has more than a half dozen buildings — including the quad — stuck in limbo thanks to Cecil County’s tax sale process.
As a business owner herself, Campbell knows all the other owners, the majority of which also live in town. She’d like to attract people from out of town to invest in Port Deposit.
“And we need to get more of the community involved,” she said. If elected she will find out what people want and help them make it happen. Part of increasing that participation means communication.
“Not everyone follows Facebook,” Campbell said, noting that both the town and Paw Paw Museum post regularly to their respective social media.
As a new member to the council, if elected, Campbell said she would gladly take on any assignment given her by the mayor.
“I’m a leader. If something needs to be done, if you give me the task I’ll get it done,” she said.
