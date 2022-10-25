ELKTON — A Delaware man caught on security video opening fire on the married owners of an Elkton motel in the lobby of their establishment in March 2021 – killing the woman and critically wounding her husband – is facing up to 95 years in prison after accepting a plea deal.
The defendant — Hakeem M. Evans, 28, of Newark, Del. — pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, both of which carry maximum 30-year sentences, during a Cecil County Circuit Court hearing on Monday morning, when his jury trial was scheduled to start.
Evans also pleaded guilty to use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, which are punishable by up to 20 years and 15 years in prison respectively.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes accepted Evans’ guilty pleas and set his sentencing for Jan. 19.
Evans was a guest at the New Eastern Inn at 291 E. Pulaski Highway (Route 40) at approximately 9 p.m. on March 5, 2021 when he fatally shot Ushaben Patel, 59, and critically wounded her husband, Dilipbhai Patel, also 59 at that time, through a glass partition in the office lobby and fled from the scene.
Ushaben and Dilipbhai had owned and operated the motel for more than 30 years, ever since it was built. Because the Patels were business owners in the community, Elkton Police Department officers would interact with them occasionally for a variety of reasons. They used words like “genuinely nice,” and “hardworking” and “warm” and “dedicated” and “caring” to describe the Patel couple, according to an archived Cecil Whig article.
EPD investigators arrested Evans at the nearby Royal Farms store at 1199 E. Pulaski Highway in Elkton without incident shortly after the shootings, police said. Before making the arrest, police added, an officer had spoken to Evans on the phone with the assistance of Evans’ mother.
After receiving a report of a shooting, EPD officers responded to the motel and found Ushaben Patel dead in a residential area behind the lobby office, according to court records, which show that she had suffered a gunshot wound to her chest.
Dilipbhai Patel had suffered a gunshot wound to his hip, police said. An ambulance crew took him from the motel to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was hospitalized and later discharged, police added.
Surveillance cameras videotaped the shootings, court records show. EPD investigators were able to determine that the shooter seen in that footage was Evans, the same man who had rented Room 206 at that motel at some point before the incident, police said. EPD officers also were able to speak with witnesses, police added.
“The video showed Evans at the partition, speaking with management, and he seemed to be arguing for a short period of time with management, before he puts a handgun through the glass hole of the partition and shoots what appears to be three rounds at the victims before the firearm appears to jam,” according to court records.
In general, the dispute was over Evans’ payment for the guest room in which he was staying.
After his gun apparently jammed, according to court records, Evans ran back to Room 206 and then fled from the motel in a vehicle, which was occupied by another person who is not identified in court records.
An EPD officer was able to contact Evans’ mother, who, earlier, had driven Evans to the New Eastern Inn, police reported.
“Both Evans’ mother and the officer spoke with Evans by telephone and attempted to get him to turn himself in. He did not want to do so immediately, but he was eventually taken into custody,” court records show.
EPD investigators checked Evans’ criminal record, which showed a May 2014 conviction in Delaware for second-degree assault (recklessly or intentionally causing physical injury with a weapon), according to court records. Because of that felony conviction, Evans is prohibited from possessing a firearm, court records show.
During his bail review hearing three days after the fatal shooting incident, Evans’ court-appointed defense attorney — assigned only for that particular proceeding — told Retired Cecil County District Court Judge Stephen J. Baker that Evans had a 10th-grade education; that he was unemployed; that he was single and that he had two children who were, at that time, ages 3 and 4.
The prosecutor who handled that bail review hearing described Evans as “an extreme danger to the community” and reported that Evans’s criminal record, as of that time, included offensive touching and second-degree assault, in addition to third-degree assault and harassment, both of which stemmed from domestic incidents.
When Baker asked Evans if he wanted to say anything on his own behalf regarding bond, Evans told the judge, “I just want to see my family.”
The judge denied Evans a bond. Evans had been incarcerated at the Cecil County Detention Center as a pre-trial inmate since his arrest some 19 months ago. Evans will remain in the count jail until his Jan. 19 sentencing and, after that proceeding, he likely will be transferred to a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
Shortly after the murder and attempted murder, the Asian American Hotel Owners Association released a statement that the group was “shocked and outraged” by the deadly incident at the Elkton hotel.
“We offer our deepest sympathies to Dilipbhai Patel and his family, and our community is mourning with them today. Attacks against hoteliers continue to increase, and this is yet another horrendous episode of violence against Asian Americans that is plaguing our society,” said AAHOA president and CEO Cecil P. Staton.
The Patels had a reputation for helping people in need, according to the archived March 2021 Cecil Whig article, which included the following information:
Ushaben frequently would share meals she had prepared for her family with needy people, including a U.S. military veteran who was in his 80s and was reliant on a walker. That man wound up down and out, after he entrusted his debit card to less-than-trustworthy people who offered to help him with his grocery shopping. The Patels allowed the elderly vet to stay as their rent-free motel guest for about six to eight months, until he was able to get into a care program.
Ushaben and Dilipbhai were kind and helped struggling people, but they still enforced “tight rules” at their motel. If they learned that guests were not compliant, the Patels would ask them to leave the premises. If those guests did not comply, the Patels then would call the police to enforce the banishment.
Ushaben and Dilipbhai were married for approximately 40 years and had two sons together, both of whom are now adults. A news media outlet in Surat, India, reported that the couple married in their native country, later came to the United States and worked private jobs until they had saved enough to build their motel in Elkton.
