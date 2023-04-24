NORTH EAST — A gunman remained on the loose Monday after shooting a woman in the upper torso near North East over the weekend, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
CCSO deputies responded to a residence in the the 400 block of Champlain Road in Lakeside Mobile Home Park at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, after receiving a complaint regarding a woman with an "emotional disorder," police said. After arriving there, however, deputies noticed that the woman in question had a cut to her head, police added.
Paramedics then concluded that the 44-year-old woman had suffered a gunshot wound, in addition to the abrasion to her head, police reported.
"We didn't realize she had been shot. The paramedics found a puncture wound to her upper torso from a gunshot," said Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, before explaining, "The woman has not cooperated with investigators. We believe she was shot at another location. The investigation is continuing to determine where the shooting occurred and the circumstances surrounding the incident."
After the shooting, the woman, who lives near North East, went to that Champlain Road residence because she is acquainted with the occupants, police said. An ambulance crew drove the wounded woman to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where she remained in stable condition on Monday, police added.
Anyone with information that might help investigators identify the person who shot the woman or with any other information that might assist them regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting is asked to call CCSO Det. Jonathan Eldreth, lead investigator, at 410-392-2111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.