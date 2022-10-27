Cecilton robbery suspect

This security-camera photo shows the gunman who robbed the Royal Farms in Cecilton at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Thursday. Maryland State Police investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the armed robbery suspect.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND STATE POLICE

CECILTON - A gunman remained on the loose Thursday afternoon after robbing a Cecilton convenience store earlier that day, according to the Maryland State Police.

