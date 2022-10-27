This security-camera photo shows the gunman who robbed the Royal Farms in Cecilton at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Thursday. Maryland State Police investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the armed robbery suspect.
CECILTON - A gunman remained on the loose Thursday afternoon after robbing a Cecilton convenience store earlier that day, according to the Maryland State Police.
The suspect - who had concealed his face with either a mask or a piece of fabric - entered the Royal Farms in the 200 block of North Bohemia Avenue at approximately 12:45 a.m. Thursday and walked up to the clerk at the checkout counter - where he then brandished a handgun while demanding money, reported MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the agency's North East Barrack.
Obliging the demand, the employee handed the gunman and undisclosed sum of cash from the register, police said. At that point, police added, the suspect fled from the store and headed in an unknown direction.
No one was injured during the robbery, police noted.
A store surveillance camera provided investigators with a photo of the suspect - who was clad in a black sweatshirt worn over top of what appears to be a gray hoodie that covered the back and top of his head; dark pants and black sneakers with white laces and visible white soles. The suspect's black sweatshirt appears to have a white patch or logo on the left side of it.
MSP detectives posted that security-camera picture of the suspect, along with some basic information about the robbery, on the North East Barrack's Facebook page, and they are asking for the public's help in identifying him. Anyone with information that might help detectives investigating this armed robbery to call the North East Barrack at 40-996-7800 and to reference Case# 22-MSP-041746.
