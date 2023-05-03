ELKTON — A man remained jailed Tuesday after he allegedly fired an errant shot from a handgun while trying to rob a couple outside of their apartment in Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified Steven Trader, 20, of Philadelphia, Pa., as the suspect.
Elkton Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street on Friday, after receiving a report of an armed robbery, and they interviewed the two alleged victims separately, police reported.
The woman told investigators that the suspect, later identified as Trader, walked up to her and her companion while they were standing outside their apartment and ordered them to give him money, police said. After the woman refused several times, police added, the suspect allegedly reached to his right side and brandished a handgun.
At that point, the male victim pushed the woman into the apartment and shut the door, before he started struggling with the suspect in an attempt to disarm him, according to court records, which further show that the woman could not see the scuffle from inside the apartment — but that she heard one gunshot.
In the account given to investigators by the male victim, Trader “pulled out a firearm and let off a shot,” and that is when the male victim tried to wrested the handgun away from the suspect, court records show. Also, in the male victim’s version, the suspect first asked the couple if they wanted to buy marijuana from them, which triggered an argument and led to Trader allegedly brandishing a handgun, according to court records.
The suspect ran away toward nearby Bow Street after incident, police said. A specially-trained scent dog handled by a K9 Unit officer tracked the suspect to a spot about one block away shortly after the incident, and officers arrested Trader there, police added. The two alleged victims identified Trader as the man who had attempted to rob them at gunpoint, police reported.
Investigators found a spent .45 caliber round outside the apartment building and an empty magazine belonging to a .45 caliber Glock, court records show. They also noted “obvious signs of struggle” outside the apartment, according to court records.
“The round that was located was obviously new and matched the caliber of the magazine,” according to the charging document.
During a secondary search, which expanded beyond the scene of the armed robbery, investigators found a .45 caliber Glock handgun “along the path of travel Trader took when he fled the area,” court records allege.
“The Glock matched the magazine and the caliber of round located on the crime scene,” according to the charging document, which further alleges that investigators found a spent .45 caliber shell casing inside that handgun.
During their follow-up investigation, officers learned that Trader is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms because, at 20 years old, he is too young to do so, court records allege.
Trader is facing 12 criminal charges, including armed robbery, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, reckless endangerment and two counts of first-degree assault, according to court records.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
