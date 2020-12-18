PERRYVILLE — Great Wolf Lodge will grow by a quarter of an acre before shovels have even broken ground on the $200 million resort project.
Perryville officials unanimously approved the proposed expansion Tuesday night in a special meeting held following the mayor and commissioners’ regular work session.
Amy DiPietro, principal engineer with Morris & Ritchie Associates, called the addition of 36,000-square-feet “a minor addition.”
“We are expanding by one-quarter of an acre. I already talked to Kordell Wilen (chief of the Cecil County Development Services Division) and I feel we can accommodate that change,” DiPietro said.
Dianna Battaglia, Perryville planner, said the change would have minimal affect on the water and sewer plans for the resort. She said the changes would be reviewed as post-design and does require a complete re-submittal.
“It’s not changing anything else at this time except the size of the waterpark,” Battaglia said. She added that the extra water needed is also minimal. “It should be no hold up to the progress.”
April 2021 is still the anticipated time frame for groundbreaking, Battaglia said.
Steve Jacobson, vice president of domestic development for Great Wolf Resorts, assured the town the extra water needs would be controlled by the equipment, which would clean and recycle the water in a constant flow, with very little loss.
“We’ll use little more than the water it takes to fill an Olympic sized swimming pool,” Jacobson said of the additional 5,000 gallons per day needed.
He showed the town board the plan to add more amenities.
Of that 36,000 sf addition, 9,000 square-feet would build out the bunker house where mechanicals and equipment are stored. The remaining 27,000 sf would add another ride tower with raft racers.
“We would also increase the lazy river by 1,000 square feet, expand the splash pad, expand the wave pool and expand the activity area,” he said. “This makes us one of the largest indoor water parks in the mid-Atlantic.”
Jacobson indicated the next expansion proposal would be to add more hotel rooms to the 500 already approved.
Commissioner Michelle Linkey asked Jacobson how many new jobs could be created by the expansion. Town residents are to get first call on the jobs at the resort.
“There will be additional lifeguards and captains just for the water park expansion,” he said. “There would be more with the room expansion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.