If Great Wolf Lodge can’t get all its needed positions filled before its lease with the former Days Inn Hotel ends in three years, there will be a need for dorm style accommodations referred to as “pack housing.”
An artist’s concept shows where a proposed “pack house” would be built behind Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville to house workers brought in to fill vacancies. Officials of Great Wolf currently house foreign students on a J1 visa at a nearby hotel.
COURTESY OF GREAT WOLF LODGE
PERRYVILLE — Great Wolf Lodge has approached town officials with a possible project to add temporary housing for its employees, which the company is calling “Pack Housing.”
Steve Jacobson, vice president of development for the Wisconsin-based company that opened its largest resort in Perryville in June, told the elected body that this is only a proposal.
“My druthers would be I’d never have to build this,” Jacobson said Tuesday night at the Perryville work session. “My hope is by the time our lease is up we’ll have all our jobs filled.”
Great Wolf Lodge has a three year lease with the hotel nearby at 61 Heather Lane (the former Days Inn) to provide housing for its 200 J1 visa students that were brought in from other countries to work at the lodge for the summer.
“We really wish there were people applying,” Jacobson said of the open jobs needed for the complex that includes the waterpark, recreation center, restaurants and 700 hotel rooms.
Dianna Battaglia, Perryville’s Director of Planning, noted that since the proposed 9,430 square foot building would be placed on the existing property, adding it is simply a matter of amending the final site plan.
“It would be built behind the waterpark and would take some staff parking,” Battaglia said. With its location in a CEMUD zone, she said this is considered a minor change.
Commissioner Bob Taylor wants to see a year’s worth of average water use for the park.
“My issue is they are not paying for additional capacity,” Taylor said.
The town allocates Great Wolf Lodge up to 156,000 gallons per day. Only in operation less than two months, their average is around 146,000. However, a chart of their water use showed several days where it had gone well above. Hollywood Casino uses about 800 gallons daily.
“If both are at 146,000 average over the year then we have capacity for the pack housing,” Taylor said.
Jacobson said another site could also be purchased to build the two buildings with dorm-style accommodations, but Taylor voiced concern for the safety of those employees, whom are often seen on foot walking to grocery and liquor stores.
“If you move the J1 housing across the road they’ll be walking across the I-95 bridge,” Taylor said.
